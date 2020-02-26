Wednesday February 26, 2020 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suffered yet another blow in court on Wednesday barely a day after he surrendered key County functions to the National Government.





The Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani on February 26th, 2020, dismissed Sonko's bid to block the Ksh357 million graft case against him.





The embattled Governor had asked the court to quash the case arguing that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission had obtained evidence against him illegally.





Sonko's lawyers argued that the manner in which evidence was obtained from his bank accounts was illegal and in contravention of the constitution because Sonko was not aware of the investigation into his accounts.





However, EACC defended itself by saying that Sonko was informed about the investigation into his accounts on September 3rd 2019.









The EACC fought against the Governor's efforts arguing that Sonko wanted to obtain orders against prosecution "through the back door".





This marked the second time the Governor had lost the fight to have the graft case suspended.





The first attempt was in January 16th, 2020 when the Nairobi Governor had sought the orders to stop the graft trial following corruption allegations leveled against EACC Director of Investigations, Abdi Mohamud.



