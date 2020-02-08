Sunday February 9,2020-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has said he would happy if former President Daniel Arap Moi goes to hell where he will burn with Satan for eternity.





Miguna Miguna was responding to a post by The Nation on his Twitter account where he said Moi was a dictator and he stole millions from poor Kenyans.





The lawyer later locked horns with the newly sworn Governor of Kiambu County James Nyoro over the deeds of ex-president Daniel Moi during his regime.





Miguna highlighted the dark side of the ex-president while Nyoro was urging him to allow Kenyans to bury the late in peace.





The lawyer had said that Moi detained tortured and killed innocent Kenyans and looted trillions of public resources.





“Nyoro: You’ve made ZERO contributions to national discourse and provided no services to Kiambu people. Before you yell at me the same way you did at Kuria in Kitui, let me remind you that Moi detained, tortured and killed innocent Kenyans and looted TRILLIONS of public resources,” Miguna wrote.



