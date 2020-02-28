Friday, February 28, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has sensationally revealed the men who have imported Novel Coronavirus into Kenya from China.





On Tuesday, a Southern China plane landed in Nairobi with 239 people, triggering anger and shock across East Africa’s biggest economy.





Millions of Kenyans raised concern on social media, questioning the country's preparedness to deal with the Novel Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, at a time when many African countries have ceased operating flights to China.





General Miguna Miguna has revealed the men who imported the deadly virus to Kenya from China which is the epicenter of the deadly disease that has one of the highest mortality rates on earth.





“Because Kenyans are resisting the #BBIFraud - from Kisii, Nyeri, Meru to Lunga Lunga - Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his conman bag carrier @RailaOdinga have imported Corona Virus into Kenya.”





“Let us rise up and defeat the despots. #UhuruMustGo #coronaviruskenya,” Miguna said.





Miguna, who is a lawyer by profession, is still in political exile in Canada.



