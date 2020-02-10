Monday February 10, 2020 -Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has attracted the wrath of Kenyans after sharing a distasteful message characterised with a high level of ignorance in which he castigated former President Mwai Kibaki.





The loudmouth lawyer had hit out at the former president over his shoes that he wore to Parliament when he went to view the body of late president Daniel Moi on Sunday.





Taking to Facebook, Miguna alleged that Kibaki had looted the country dry and despite all the money that he has accumulated, he still could not manage to afford someone who could dress him up.





"Kenyans pay retired presidents who have looted billions like Mwai Kibaki millions annually; hire dozens of servants including drivers, cooks, and bodyguards; and even built mansions with complete fuel stations, yet no one could dress up Kibaki with a decent pair of shoes today?" he posed.





However, Kenyans were not happy with Miguna Miguna’s comments and they took the time to educate him on why Kibaki wore such kind of shoe.





Kenyans told Miguna Miguna that the shoes Kibaki wore were orthopaedic and are designed to suit the former president who has a mobility and spine problem.



