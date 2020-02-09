Mhasibu Sacco Society Ltd

We are a leading reputable Sacco with an indisputable record of performance and with a rapidly growing countrywide membership comprising mainly of professionals.

The Sacco is seeking to recruit a suitable self-driven, result oriented and highly qualified individual for the following position:

Loans Processing Officer

Overall purpose of the job: To ensure Loans are processed within the stipulated time and communication done to members on time.

Duties and responsibilities

· Attend to members queries on loan enquiries

· Timely appraising and processing of all loans by observing the set policies and procedures

· Review and validating data/information on all loan application forms before passing them to the LPM for further review

· Engages all loan applicants for purposes of passing the right information.

· Communicates to all the unsuccessful applicants as per the service charter.

· Reviewing the loan processing procedures and recommend improvements

· Delinquency management through effective collateral evaluation and perfection

· Make constant communication with both the guarantors and borrowers.

· Corresponding with members regarding their loan applications by advising members on causes of deferral / rejection of the applications

Minimum academic and professional qualifications requirements

· At least a bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting, of business-related field

· CPA Finalist

· A member of a relevant professional body is an added advantage

· Minimum 2 years relevant experience and in a in a similar position

· Comply with Chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya by obtaining the necessary documentation.

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above requirements should apply online by filling in the data form from the link, LOANS PROCESSING OFFICER .

The data form must be filled in full. Incomplete forms will be disqualified.

In addition, applicants should send application letters, copies of certificates, relevant testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae to the email recruitment@mhasibusacco.com with the email subject as LOANS PROCESSING OFFICER.





Sales Representatives

The Sacco is seeking to recruit suitable self-driven, result oriented and highly qualified individuals for the position of Sales Representatives on 6 months commission-based contract.

The contracts will be renewable based on performance.

Overall purpose of the job: Membership recruitment, accounts growth and products uptake of the Society.

Duties and responsibilities

· Membership recruitment as per the target

· Present, promote and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Coordinate sales effort with team members and other departments

· Prepare Sales and Marketing reports as required

· Analyze the territory/market’s potential, track sales and status reports

Minimum Academic and professional Qualifications requirements

· Holders of a Diploma in business related field or its equivalent from a recognized university,

· Has satisfactorily served in the grade of sales executive / Direct sales officer or comparable position with similar responsibilities for a minimum of 1 year

· A diploma in Co-operative Management, Public Relations or CPA part 1 is an added advantage,

· Minimum 1-year relevant experience.

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above requirements should apply online by filling in the data form from the link, SALES REPRESENTATIVE POSITION .

The data form must be filled in full. Incomplete forms will be disqualified.

In addition, applicants should send application letter, copies of certificates, relevant testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae to the email recruitment@mhasibusacco.com with the email subject as SALES REPRESENTATIVE.

The deadline for submission of all application is on or before 21st February 2020 by 5.00pm.