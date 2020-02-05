Direct Sales Representative

Reporting to: Branch Managers

Station: Various Branches

Overall Responsibility

Market the salary check off product offer excellent customer service to customers and ensure that the set sales targets are met.

Responsibilities

Business generation and growth of the check off product

Meet , educate and answer clients questions about the product

Guide the clients on the loan process

Drive sales and ensure set targets are met

Qualifications

A Kenyan citizen aged 25 years and above

A minimum of a C plain at KCSE

Diploma or degree in sales and marketing or its equivalent

Previous experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage

Should be a person of integrity , bold ,decisive, self-driven, keen to detail, with good interpersonal skills and a team player

Possess good customer service skills

Results oriented and able to meet targets with proven sales results

Valid certificate of good conduct

Computer literate





Marketing & Insurance Assistant

Reporting to: Marketing and Insurance Manager

Station: Head office with frequent travel to the field offices

Overall Responsibility

Manage the functioning of the department and growth of business for the insurance agency.

Responsibilities

Business generation and growth of the insurance agency

Understand your customer’s requirements and ensure they are met

Build strong and strategic relationships and networks with existing and prospective customers

Meet and exceed budgeted targets

Timely Collection of premiums from customers and follow up of claims

Develop and generate sales from existing base towards monthly target

Interact with customers positively to resolve complaints

Qualifications

A Kenyan citizen aged 25 years and above

A minimum of a C plain at KCSE

Diploma in sales and marketing or its equivalent

1 year experience in insurance, banking, microfinance or Sacco environment.

Should be a person of integrity , bold ,decisive, self-driven, keen to detail, with good interpersonal skills and a team player

Results oriented and able to meet targets with proven sales results

Valid certificate of good conduct

Computer literate

Should be in possession of a COP that is not in use.





Loan Officer

Reporting to: Branch Managers

Station: Various Branch offices

Responsibilities

Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.

Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.

Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch

Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.

Qualifications

Be 25 years and above

Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.

Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE

Have at least 2 years relevant experience

Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)

Holder of valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

How to Apply

(This is Mandatory) Qualified and interested candidates should download the job application form here http://www.bimaskenya.com/index.php/careers (This is Mandatory)

All applications should also include;

1 page summary outlining prior experience gained in similar engagements

Detailed and updated CVs

Copies of certificates and testimonials

Daytime telephone and email contacts of 3 professional referees (one must be an immediate supervisor and or Human resource person of current or last place worked)

Any other relevant information

Indicate the position as the subject of your email not later than the 15th February 2020

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299 – 60100

Embu

NB; Applications that do not follow the guidelines above will be disqualified and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.