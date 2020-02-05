0
Direct Sales Representative

Reporting to:           Branch Managers
Station:                     Various Branches
Overall Responsibility
Market the salary check off product offer excellent customer service to customers and ensure that the set sales targets are met.
Responsibilities
  • Business generation and growth of the check off product
  • Meet , educate and answer clients questions about the product
  • Guide the clients on the loan process
  • Drive sales and ensure set targets are met
Qualifications
  • A Kenyan citizen aged 25 years and above
  • A minimum of a C plain at KCSE
  • Diploma or degree in sales and marketing or its equivalent
  • Previous experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage
  • Should be a person of integrity , bold ,decisive, self-driven, keen to detail, with good interpersonal skills and a team player
  • Possess good customer service skills
  • Results oriented and able to meet targets with proven sales results
  • Valid certificate of good conduct
  • Computer literate

Marketing & Insurance Assistant

Reporting to:           Marketing and Insurance Manager
Station:                     Head office with frequent travel to the field offices
Overall Responsibility
  • Manage the functioning of the department and growth of business for the insurance agency.
Responsibilities
  • Business generation and growth of the insurance agency
  • Understand your customer’s requirements and ensure they are met
  • Build strong and strategic relationships and networks with existing and prospective customers
  • Meet and exceed budgeted targets
  • Timely Collection of premiums from customers and follow up of claims
  • Develop and generate sales from existing base towards monthly target
  • Interact with customers positively to resolve complaints
Qualifications
  • A Kenyan citizen aged 25 years and above
  • A minimum of a C plain at KCSE
  • Diploma in sales and marketing or its equivalent
  • 1 year experience in insurance, banking, microfinance or Sacco environment.
  • Should be a person of integrity , bold ,decisive, self-driven, keen to detail, with good interpersonal skills and a team player
  • Results oriented and able to meet targets with proven sales results
  • Valid certificate of good conduct
  • Computer literate
  • Should be in possession of a COP that is not in use.

Loan Officer

Reporting to:           Branch Managers
Station:                     Various Branch offices
Responsibilities
  • Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.
  • Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.
  • Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch
  • Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.
Qualifications
  • Be 25 years and above
  • Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.
  • Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE
  • Have at least 2 years relevant experience
  • Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)
  • Holder of valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should download the job application form here http://www.bimaskenya.com/index.php/careers (This is Mandatory)
All applications should also include;
  • 1 page summary outlining prior experience gained in similar engagements
  • Detailed and updated CVs
  • Copies of certificates and testimonials
  • Daytime telephone and email contacts of 3 professional referees (one must be an   immediate supervisor and or Human resource person of current or last place worked)
  • Any other relevant information
Indicate the position as the subject of your email not later than the 15th February 2020
Addressed to the;
The HR and Administration Manager
BIMAS Kenya Limited
P.O. Box 2299 – 60100
Embu 
NB; Applications that do not follow the guidelines above will be disqualified and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer
