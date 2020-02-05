Direct Sales Representative
Reporting to: Branch Managers
Station: Various Branches
Overall Responsibility
Market the salary check off product offer excellent customer service to customers and ensure that the set sales targets are met.
Responsibilities
- Business generation and growth of the check off product
- Meet , educate and answer clients questions about the product
- Guide the clients on the loan process
- Drive sales and ensure set targets are met
Qualifications
- A Kenyan citizen aged 25 years and above
- A minimum of a C plain at KCSE
- Diploma or degree in sales and marketing or its equivalent
- Previous experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage
- Should be a person of integrity , bold ,decisive, self-driven, keen to detail, with good interpersonal skills and a team player
- Possess good customer service skills
- Results oriented and able to meet targets with proven sales results
- Valid certificate of good conduct
- Computer literate
Marketing & Insurance Assistant
Reporting to: Marketing and Insurance Manager
Station: Head office with frequent travel to the field offices
Overall Responsibility
- Manage the functioning of the department and growth of business for the insurance agency.
Responsibilities
- Business generation and growth of the insurance agency
- Understand your customer’s requirements and ensure they are met
- Build strong and strategic relationships and networks with existing and prospective customers
- Meet and exceed budgeted targets
- Timely Collection of premiums from customers and follow up of claims
- Develop and generate sales from existing base towards monthly target
- Interact with customers positively to resolve complaints
Qualifications
- A Kenyan citizen aged 25 years and above
- A minimum of a C plain at KCSE
- Diploma in sales and marketing or its equivalent
- 1 year experience in insurance, banking, microfinance or Sacco environment.
- Should be a person of integrity , bold ,decisive, self-driven, keen to detail, with good interpersonal skills and a team player
- Results oriented and able to meet targets with proven sales results
- Valid certificate of good conduct
- Computer literate
- Should be in possession of a COP that is not in use.
Loan Officer
Reporting to: Branch Managers
Station: Various Branch offices
Responsibilities
- Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.
- Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.
- Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch
- Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.
Qualifications
- Be 25 years and above
- Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.
- Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE
- Have at least 2 years relevant experience
- Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)
- Holder of valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should download the job application form here http://www.bimaskenya.com/index.php/careers (This is Mandatory)
All applications should also include;
- 1 page summary outlining prior experience gained in similar engagements
- Detailed and updated CVs
- Copies of certificates and testimonials
- Daytime telephone and email contacts of 3 professional referees (one must be an immediate supervisor and or Human resource person of current or last place worked)
- Any other relevant information
Indicate the position as the subject of your email not later than the 15th February 2020
Addressed to the;
The HR and Administration Manager
BIMAS Kenya Limited
P.O. Box 2299 – 60100
Embu
Email; recruitment@bimaskenya.com
NB; Applications that do not follow the guidelines above will be disqualified and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer
