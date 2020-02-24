Monday February 24, 2020 -A section of Meru community leaders have disapproved of the use of ‘Nobody can stop reggae’ slogan at Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) rallies.





Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the leaders urged BBI proponents not to use "nobody can stop reggae" during the next week’s BBI rally in Kinoru stadium.





For the last few months, Raila Odinga and his troops have been dancing to the popular ‘nobody can stop reggae’-a hit song by Lucky Dube- as they sell their messages to Kenyans and try to popularise their agenda to Kenyans.





However the leaders said the song is ‘unchristian’ and should not be played at the rallies or else they will not support BBI.





“If the BBI is about reggae we will jump out. It is not a gospel song. What reggae are they talking about? As Christians, we want to support an initiative that brings all Kenyans together,” said Bishop Kiogora who is the chairman of the elders.





Magambo added: “Politicians should sing patriotic songs, not nobody can stop reggae. Men of God can stop it!”



