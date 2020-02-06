Thursday, February 6, 2020 - A popular politician is praying that the earth swallows him after his nude video leaked online.





According to reports, the nude video was leaked by a merciless slay queen after they met in a hotel for sex.





The Nigerian Senator, who is identified as Uba Sani and represents Kaduna Central, is seen naked exposing his big manhood in the nude video that has spread online like bushfire.





He was rubbing his face with a towel and walking out of the restroom after having several rounds of sex with the slay queen.





The Senator, who is married with kids, has been trolled badly on social media after the nude video surfaced.





Watch it here.





Below are photos of the randy Senator who loves chewing slay queens.











