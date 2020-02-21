Friday, February 21, 2020 - Socialite Corazon Kwamboka’s younger sister, Joy Agunja has sensationally claimed that men are scared to date her because she is ‘too hot’





Speaking during a TV Interview, the sexy and well-endowed lass, stated that she’s single because men are intimidated by her looks.





Joy, who is a model and video vixen, revealed that some guys she has dated before tried to force to wear less provocative outfits.





“I’ve dated high (rolling men) before. We are not dating anymore but he is the kind of guy I would call and say ‘ Babe, I need this and this’, and a few minutes later he would send money,” she said





“You met me looking like this then you start dating me and you force me to change into something that I am not.





“When you get me, you wanted this and now you have to deal with it,” said Joy.





In 2017, Joy was exposed as a high end escort charging up to Ksh 50,000 for 3 hour sex session.





