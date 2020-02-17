Monday, February 17, 2020 - Media personality, Njambi Koikai, has recounted how her boyfriend dumped her for a younger lady while she was fighting for her life in hospital.





Faya Mama, as she calls herself, made the revelation during Buju Banton’s concert on Saturday night at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).





Over the last three years, the Reggae Femcee, had been battling with a rare condition known as Thoracic Endometriosis that saw her spend several months in a US hospital.





At some point, her condition deteriorated and photos of her lying in hospital with tubes made some people believe that she wouldn’t make it.





Apparently, even her boyfriend thought she wouldn’t make it and dumped her for a younger lady.





Speaking during the show, she said:



“It has been four years."



"Photos of me in tubes went viral and many thought I wasn’t going to be back,”





“You know what, I came to Nairobi and found my boyfriend had already moved on."



"He thought I would not come back."



"He got himself a young lady,” she disclosed.





“I have gone through 21 bloody surgeries."



"I am out here standing doing this with one and half lungs and I give thanks to the Most High,” she revealed.





Njambi, 29, thanked her fans for helping her raise money in the tune of millions to cater for her hospital bill.





“I give thanks to the Most High because when I came out to ask for help all of you my people came and helped Njambi and I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” she said.



