Monday, February 17, 2020 - Media personality, Njambi Koikai, has recounted how her boyfriend dumped her for a younger lady while she was fighting for her life in hospital.

Faya Mama, as she calls herself, madethe revelation during Buju Banton’s concert on Saturday night at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

Over the last three years, the Reggae Femcee, had been battling with a rare condition known as Thoracic Endometriosis that saw her spend several months in a US hospital.

At some point, her condition deteriorated and photos of her lying in hospital with tubes made some people believe that she wouldn’t make it.

Apparently, even her boyfriend thought she wouldn’t make it and dumped her for a younger lady.

"Photos of me in tubes went viral and many thought I wasn’t going to be back,”

“It has been four years."

Speaking during the show, she said:

“You know what, I came to Nairobi and found my boyfriend had already moved on."





"He thought I would not come back."