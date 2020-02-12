Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - This well endowed lady called Vanessa is a plus size model who is proud of her big body.





She has an Instagram page where she posts juicy photos showing off her big hips that leaves a section of men who don't last long in bed scared.





Vanessa believes that thick is beautiful and that’s why she is not scared to show off her goodies to the public.





Men who have seen her big size hips have concluded that she is a big machine that needs a strong bull.





See pics.




































