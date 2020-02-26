Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - The high unemployment rate in the country has forced Kenyan youths to think outside the box and venture into uncharted waters to make ends meet.





A case in point is this lady from Kilifi who is earning a living by pampering the dead.





Tina Akello is a make-up artist who cleans and applies make-up on dead bodies.





Speaking during a recent interview, the well endowed lady revealed that while it is not a glamorous job, it puts food on her table.





“Si kazi rahisi yenye mtu angependa kufanya, ni vile maisha iko, na venye hali inavyoenda, sasa nikujitolea na kutafuta shilingi,” she said.





“Kuosha, Kuvalisha na kupodoa huwa ni elfu ishirini na elfu ishirini na tano. ” she added.





Check out her photos below.











