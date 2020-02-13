Thursday, February 13, 2020 - Kenyan Media personality, Julie Gichuru, has called on fellow women to spoil their boyfriends and husbands on Valentine’s Day.





In a post on Instagram, the former Citizen TV news anchor challenged women to go against the grain and spoil their men.





The mother of five, who doesn’t shy away from public display of affection with her hubby, Tony, also called on men not to bow down to the pressure of delivering beyond their means.





She wrote:



“To my daughters,



There is nothing more empowering than deciding to break the mold and take control.





“Get him a rose. Give him a gift.





“Take the driver’s seat and spoil him if you can.





“A woman must know that she needs nothing from any external forces other than God.





“She must know that she can handle her business. She therefore needs no man but is able to choose her partner – her homie/lover/friend.





“That is powerful. Be that woman ♥️ Be different.



“Do it your way.





“No pressure.





Hii mwaka haitaki makasiriko ☺😉 ♥️ 😘😘😘 ”



“To my sons, there is no need to feel pressure to deliver what is beyond your means or even simply imprudent or impractical.





“One rose and your time is more than enough and any woman worth her salt would get it.





“If you feel pressured to live beyond your means maybe you need to look for the woman who will be your friend, partner and equal. Give love, respect and attention every day, that is the true gift ♥️ ,”



