Friday, February 7, 2020 - Media personality Janet Mbugua has responded to a man who said that he wanted his wife to copy her dress code.





The man identified as Riflekta, commented on the former Citizen TV anchor’s photo admiring her outfit and wished his wife could dress like her.





“ How I want my wife to be dressing I told her to copy this ,” he wrote.





To which the mother of two responded:





“ Your wife should be able to wear whatever she wants ,”





The screen siren had shared a photo on Instagram showing how she was dressed before going live for an interview on KTN News.





See the photo below.