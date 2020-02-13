Report To:

Senior Officer- Knowledge Management





Job Purpose: To support the Resource Centre Department.

Job Responsibilities

Assisting in the Resource Centre with daily routines and administrative tasks.

Assisting in Knowledge management initiatives.

Assisting in the indexing and systematic arrangement of Resource Centre collections.

Assisting with updating content on the Resource Centre portal and library database.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Minimum Qualification

A 3rd or 4th Year Student taking a Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science/ Information Science/ Knowledge Management or related studies (currently not in session).

Basic IT and knowledge of automated Library systems will be an added advantage





How to Apply

Click Here To Apply

Applications should be received on or before February 14, 2020.

Note : Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for assessment. “Capital Markets Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply”.

Disclaimer