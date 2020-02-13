Report To: Senior Officer- Knowledge Management
Job Purpose: To support the Resource Centre Department.
Job Responsibilities
- Assisting
in the Resource Centre with daily routines and administrative tasks.
- Assisting
in Knowledge management initiatives.
- Assisting
in the indexing and systematic arrangement of Resource Centre collections.
- Assisting
with updating content on the Resource Centre portal and library database.
- Any
other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Minimum Qualification
- A
3rd or 4th Year Student taking a Bachelor’s degree in Library and
Information Science/ Information Science/ Knowledge Management or related
studies (currently not in session).
- Basic
IT and knowledge of automated Library systems will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Click Here To Apply
Applications should be received on or before February 14, 2020.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for assessment. “Capital Markets Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply”.
Disclaimer
The Capital Markets Authority Does Not Charge a Fee at Any Stage of the Recruitment Process.
