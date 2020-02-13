Tutorke is an edtech startup with an online platform through which students learn Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English using high quality video solutions. Our aim is to make education accessible to all students across Kenya.
We need people with strong background in Mathematics and Sciences for a 2 month internship programme.
Biology Internship
Physics Internship
Chemistry Internship
Mathematics Internship
About the Internship:
Selected interns’ day-to-day responsibilities include:
- Creating
content in form of video questions and answers for Form 1 to Form 4 levels
in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
- Solving
questions asked by students
- Doing
quality checks on content created by other people.
Number of Internship positions available: 3
Internship Duration: 2 Months
Application Deadline: 18th February 2020
Skills required:
- MS-Office
- Spoken
English
- Teaching
Skills
Who can apply:
- Those
who are available for full time (in-office) internship
- Those
who are available for a duration of 2 months
- Those
who have relevant skills and interests
- University
students pursuing Mathematics or Science related disciplines or any degree
course but with teaching experience in high school level.
Monthly Stipend: KES 10,000
Other Perks:
- Certificate
upon completion of internship
- free
ten O’clock tea.
How To Apply
Interested applicants should send their application letter, detailed CV and academic certificates to info@tutorke.com on or before 18th February 2020 indicating “Application for internship position” on the subject line.
