Tutorke is an edtech startup with an online platform through which students learn Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English using high quality video solutions. Our aim is to make education accessible to all students across Kenya.
We need people with strong background in Mathematics and Sciences for a 2 month internship programme.

Biology Internship

Physics Internship

Chemistry Internship

Mathematics Internship

About the Internship:
Selected interns’ day-to-day responsibilities include:
  • Creating content in form of video questions and answers for Form 1 to Form 4 levels in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.
  • Solving questions asked by students
  • Doing quality checks on content created by other people.
Number of Internship positions available: 3
Internship Duration: 2 Months
Application Deadline:  18th February 2020
Skills required:
  •  MS-Office
  • Spoken English
  • Teaching Skills
Who can apply:
  • Those who are available for full time (in-office) internship
  • Those who are available for a duration of 2 months
  • Those who have relevant skills and interests
  • University students pursuing Mathematics or Science related disciplines or any degree course but with teaching experience in high school level.
Monthly Stipend: KES 10,000
Other Perks:
  • Certificate upon completion of internship
  • free ten  O’clock tea.
How To Apply
Interested applicants should send their application letter, detailed CV and academic certificates to info@tutorke.com on or before 18th February 2020 indicating “Application for internship position” on the subject line.
