Tutorke is an edtech startup with an online platform through which students learn Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English using high quality video solutions. Our aim is to make education accessible to all students across Kenya.

We need people with strong background in Mathematics and Sciences for a 2 month internship programme.

Biology Internship

Physics Internship

Chemistry Internship

Mathematics Internship

About the Internship:

Selected interns’ day-to-day responsibilities include:

Creating content in form of video questions and answers for Form 1 to Form 4 levels in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Solving questions asked by students

Doing quality checks on content created by other people.

Number of Internship positions available: 3

Internship Duration : 2 Months

Application Deadline : 18th February 2020

Skills required:

MS-Office

Spoken English

Teaching Skills

Who can apply:

Those who are available for full time (in-office) internship

Those who are available for a duration of 2 months

Those who have relevant skills and interests

University students pursuing Mathematics or Science related disciplines or any degree course but with teaching experience in high school level.

Monthly Stipend: KES 10,000

Other Perks:

Certificate upon completion of internship

free ten O’clock tea.

How To Apply