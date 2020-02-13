The Safety Plus Mentorship & Attachment Program is aimed at supporting young people to manage their own learning and time in order to maximize their potential, develop their skills, improve their performance and become citizens with value.

We believe that every young person deserves a chance to participate in development and this can only become a reality when they have the right skills and a platform to engage.

Our mentorship program aim is to harness leadership opportunities on personal, career and entrepreneurial development through linking aspiring youth to accomplished youthful leaders for empowerment through both the formal and informal mentoring.

Administration Internship

Project management Internship

HR Internship

Building & Construction Internship

Procurement Internship

Accounting Internship

Sales & Marketing Internship

Building & Construction Internship

How To Apply

Applications for 2020 attachment program, is ongoing. Send your applications, with your CV attached to: attachment@safetyplus.co.ke with the subject: Attachment 2020.

Applications will be accepted from 6th December 2019 to 15th February 2020 .

Call us: 0777500504