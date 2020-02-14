Media Technologist
Farm Manager
Accountant
Technologist
Clinical Officer
Counsellor (Grade E/F)
Auditor
Security Officer
Maintenance Officer
Librarian (Grade 11)
Counselor
Librarian
Registrar (2 Positions)
GRADE: D (1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/85/02/20
Duties and Responsibilities
- Work
in radio, television, movie and recording studios; and University College
buildings.
- Operate,
maintain, produce, and troubleshoot audio-visual equipment and materials.
- Schedule
and assist with the usage of equipment to enhance meetings, lectures, and seminars.
- Provide
instruction in the use of media and computer technology within the
workplace
- Set
up and use audio-visual and computer media equipment.
- Set
up, operate, and maintain the equipment for radio and television
broadcasts, concerts, sound recordings, movies and in office and
University College buildings as necessary.
Qualification Requirements:
- Bachelor’s
degree in Radio/Television Broadcasting or its equivalent from recognized
institution.
- Exemplary
work performance.
- 2
years’ experience as TV/Radio Technologist or equivalent
Farm Manager
GRADE E/F (1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/84/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervising
all farm workers.
- Coordinating
farm activities.
- Budgeting
for production.
- Marketing
of farm produce.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Must
have a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture or equivalent with 3 years’
relevant work experience and exemplary work performance in farm
operations.
Accountant
GRADE E/F (1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/83/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities.
- Supervise
staff under them.
- Prepare
financial reports.
- Maintain
accountable documents (Register)
- Maintain
and update assets register.
- Supervise
the preparation of cash books and bank reconciliation statements.
- Ensure
the remittance of all statutory deductions as per the law.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
For appointment to this grade the candidate:
- Must
have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option) or its equivalent
and
CPA part I
- Must
have a certificate in Computer Assisted Accounting Packages
- Should
show exemplary work performance
- Should
have experience of 2 years’ as senior account assistant 1
Technologist
REF: TUC/AD/82/02/20
Responsible to: Head of Section
Duties and responsibilities
- Supervise
Medical Laboratory Technicians
- Ensure
quality techniques and efficiency of reporting, recording and postage of
laboratory results.
- Perform
general laboratory procedures for pathological investigation.
- Guide
and assist medical laboratory technologists and technicians.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Diploma
in Medical Laboratory Science.
- Exemplary
work performance.
Experience:
- 2
years’ experience as a Senior Technologist I or equivalent
Clinical Officer
GRADE: E/F (1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/81/02/20
Responsible to: Head of Section
Duties and responsibilities
- Supervise
staff under them.
- Examine,
diagnose and treat patients in the University College clinics. Filter and
refer patients appropriately.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Diploma
in Clinical Medicine and Surgery.
- Registered
by clinical Officers Board.
- Exemplary
work performance.
Experience:
- 3
year experience as a Clinical Officer II or equivalent
Counsellor (Grade E/F)
GRADE: E/F (2 POSTS)
REF: TUC/AD/80/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide
counseling services at the University College.
- Coordinate
activities of the Peer Counselors’ in the University College.
- Organize
the student orientation exercises to familiarize them with various
services at the University College.
- Keep
accurate records of counselling sessions with the students.
- Supervise
staff under them.
- Any
other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Bachelor’s
degree in Guidance and Counselling or its equivalent
- Computer
literacy
- Exemplary
work performance
Experience:
- 3
years as a student counsellor II or equivalent
Auditor
GRADE: E/F ( 1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/79/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Vouch
payroll and verify accuracy of records and financial transactions
- Collect
and compile data for audit reports
- Implement
audit plans and programmes.
- Verify
the value of assets and liability.
- Implement
internal audit policies.
- Supervise
and guide assigned staff.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
For appointment to this grade the candidate:
- Must
have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting) or its equivalent and CIA
I or CPA part I
OR
- Must
have CPA(K) or CIA (Certified Internal Audit) or CISA (Certified Information
System Auditor)
- Must
be Computer Literate in computerized auditing
- Should
show exemplary work performance
- Should
have experience of 2 years’ as Senior Audit Assistant 1
Security Officer
GRADE: E/F
REF: TUC/AD/78/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise
staff under them.
- Ensure
security of all visitors of the University and making reports thereof.
- Enforcement
of traffic discipline.
- Making
regular security surveys/reports summaries on campus security
- Prevent
and report any theft or loss of Tharaka University College properties.
- Handle
welfare matters of security staff such as Uniforms, leave roster,
off-duty, and duty roster.
- Carry
out investigation of all security cases in the University College.
- Compile
security reports.
- Collect
and gather Intelligence report.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Attained
rank of Inspector of Police ii. Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field
from recognized institution
- Exemplary
work performance
Experience:
- 3
years’ experience as Security Officer II or equivalent
Maintenance Officer
GRADE: 11 (1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/77/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Co-ordinate
preparation of design and estimate cost of works.
- Co-ordinate
supervision of building works.
- Coordinate
preparation of progress reports on building works.
- Liaise
with contractors and consultants on building works.
- Responsible
for quality assurance of building works.
- Co-ordinate
staff training and development and other personnel matters.
- Any
other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Bachelor’s
degree/ higher diploma in the relevant field or its equivalent from
recognized institution.
- Exemplary
work performance
Experience:
3 years’ experience Senior Maintenance officer II or equivalent
Librarian (Grade 11)
GRADE: 11 ( 1 POST)
REF: TUC/AD/76/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise
staff under the section.
- Identify
and acquire publishers and manufacturers catalogues selection.
- Solicit
for inspection copies from publishers.
- Maintain
and coordinate book selection with teaching departments.
- Provide
feedback on selection made by teaching departments.
- Source
and procure selected materials, stores and equipment.
- Catalogue
and classify library materials.
- Maintain
and distribute accession lists.
- Register
and compile user profiles.
- Charge
and implement fines on over-dues, losses and damages.
- Facilitate
inter library loans services, information and reference services.
- Loan
operations establishing and maintaining national collections.
- Compile
journal holdings.xiv. Compile user statistics.
- Any
other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Masters
in library and information studies or its equivalent from recognized
institution.
- Be
Computer literate
- Exemplary
work performance
Experience:
- 3
years’ experience as Senior Library Assistant I or its equivalent
Counselor
REF: TUC/AD/75/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare
and develop comprehensive counseling plan.
- Prepare
and administer questionnaires for new students for use in counseling.
- Liaise
with academic advisors in identifying the students who need counseling and
make the necessary arrangements to help them.
- Prepare
and keep accurate records of counseling services at the university
college.
- Recommend
to the university Management those students who may need further
assistance.
- Recommend
students for work study program.
- Supervise
staff under them.
- Any
other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirement:
- Masters
in counselling Psychology or any other relevant field
- Computer
literacy
- Exemplary
work performance
Experience:
- 3
years’ experience as a student counsellor I or equivalent
Librarian
REF: TUC/AD/74/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervise
staff under the section.
- Identify
and acquire publishers and manufacturers catalogues selection.
- Solicit
for inspection copies from publishers.
- Maintain
and coordinate book selection with teaching departments.
- Provide
feedback on selection made by teaching departments.
- Source
and procure selected materials, stores and equipment.
- Catalogue
and classify library materials.
- Maintain
and distribute accession lists.
- Register
and compile user profiles.
- Charge
and implement fines on over-dues, losses and damages.
- Facilitate
inter library loans services, information and reference services.
- Loan
operations establishing and maintaining national collections.
- Compile
journal holdings.
- Compile
user statistics.xv. Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirement:
- Masters
in library and information studies or its equivalent from recognized
institution.
- Be
Computer literate
- Exemplary
work performance
Experience:
- 3
years’ experience as Assistant Librarian II or its equivalent.
Registrar (2 Positions)
REF: TUC/AD/73/02/20
Responsible to: Section Head
Duties and Responsibilities
- May
be In-charge of a section.
- Supervise
staff in their section.
- Supervise
data processing for administrative planning.
- Supervise
administrative information processing and dissemination.
- Supervise
administrative communication with staff and student’s.
- Supervise
administrative records management.
- Supervise
general office services.
- Ensure
implementation of university college policies and procedures.
- Taking
minutes in meetings and ensure timely implementation of decisions.
- Ensure
proper maintenance of records.
- Prepare
budget and strategic plans.
- Any
other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualification Requirements:
- Must
have Master’s degree in either public administration, Business
administration, Human Resource Management from a recognized institution or
its equivalent
- Must
have Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution.
- Knowledge
of management information system.
- Computer
literate.
- Exemplary
work performance and 3 years’ experience as Senior Administrative
Assistant I or equivalent.
How To Apply
Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable
about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.
Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly
indicated on the envelope. Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 6th March, 2020 at 5 p.m.
THE PRINCIPAL,
THARAKA UNIVERSITY COLLEGE
P.O BOX 193-60215
MARIMANTI
