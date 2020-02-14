Media Technologist





GRADE: D (1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/85/02/20

Duties and Responsibilities

Work in radio, television, movie and recording studios; and University College buildings.

Operate, maintain, produce, and troubleshoot audio-visual equipment and materials.

Schedule and assist with the usage of equipment to enhance meetings, lectures, and seminars.

Provide instruction in the use of media and computer technology within the workplace

Set up and use audio-visual and computer media equipment.

Set up, operate, and maintain the equipment for radio and television broadcasts, concerts, sound recordings, movies and in office and University College buildings as necessary.

Qualification Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Radio/Television Broadcasting or its equivalent from recognized institution.

Exemplary work performance.

2 years’ experience as TV/Radio Technologist or equivalent





Farm Manager

GRADE E/F (1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/84/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervising all farm workers.

Coordinating farm activities.

Budgeting for production.

Marketing of farm produce.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture or equivalent with 3 years’ relevant work experience and exemplary work performance in farm operations.





Accountant

GRADE E/F (1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/83/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities.

Supervise staff under them.

Prepare financial reports.

Maintain accountable documents (Register)

Maintain and update assets register.

Supervise the preparation of cash books and bank reconciliation statements.

Ensure the remittance of all statutory deductions as per the law.

Any other duties that may be assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

For appointment to this grade the candidate:

Must have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting option) or its equivalent and

CPA part I

Must have a certificate in Computer Assisted Accounting Packages

Should show exemplary work performance

Should have experience of 2 years’ as senior account assistant 1





Technologist

REF : TUC/AD/82/02/20

Responsible to : Head of Section

Duties and responsibilities

Supervise Medical Laboratory Technicians

Ensure quality techniques and efficiency of reporting, recording and postage of laboratory results.

Perform general laboratory procedures for pathological investigation.

Guide and assist medical laboratory technologists and technicians.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Science.

Exemplary work performance.

Experience:

2 years’ experience as a Senior Technologist I or equivalent





Clinical Officer

GRADE : E/F (1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/81/02/20

Responsible to : Head of Section

Duties and responsibilities

Supervise staff under them.

Examine, diagnose and treat patients in the University College clinics. Filter and refer patients appropriately.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery.

Registered by clinical Officers Board.

Exemplary work performance.

Experience:

3 year experience as a Clinical Officer II or equivalent





Counsellor (Grade E/F)

GRADE : E/F (2 POSTS)

REF : TUC/AD/80/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide counseling services at the University College.

Coordinate activities of the Peer Counselors’ in the University College.

Organize the student orientation exercises to familiarize them with various services at the University College.

Keep accurate records of counselling sessions with the students.

Supervise staff under them.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Guidance and Counselling or its equivalent

Computer literacy

Exemplary work performance

Experience :

3 years as a student counsellor II or equivalent





Auditor

GRADE : E/F ( 1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/79/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Vouch payroll and verify accuracy of records and financial transactions

Collect and compile data for audit reports

Implement audit plans and programmes.

Verify the value of assets and liability.

Implement internal audit policies.

Supervise and guide assigned staff.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

For appointment to this grade the candidate:

Must have Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting) or its equivalent and CIA I or CPA part I

OR

Must have CPA(K) or CIA (Certified Internal Audit) or CISA (Certified Information System Auditor)

Must be Computer Literate in computerized auditing

Should show exemplary work performance

Should have experience of 2 years’ as Senior Audit Assistant 1





Security Officer

GRADE : E/F

REF : TUC/AD/78/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise staff under them.

Ensure security of all visitors of the University and making reports thereof.

Enforcement of traffic discipline.

Making regular security surveys/reports summaries on campus security

Prevent and report any theft or loss of Tharaka University College properties.

Handle welfare matters of security staff such as Uniforms, leave roster, off-duty, and duty roster.

Carry out investigation of all security cases in the University College.

Compile security reports.

Collect and gather Intelligence report.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Attained rank of Inspector of Police ii. Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field from recognized institution

Exemplary work performance

Experience:

3 years’ experience as Security Officer II or equivalent





Maintenance Officer

GRADE : 11 (1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/77/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Co-ordinate preparation of design and estimate cost of works.

Co-ordinate supervision of building works.

Coordinate preparation of progress reports on building works.

Liaise with contractors and consultants on building works.

Responsible for quality assurance of building works.

Co-ordinate staff training and development and other personnel matters.

Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree/ higher diploma in the relevant field or its equivalent from recognized institution.

Exemplary work performance

Experience:

3 years’ experience Senior Maintenance officer II or equivalent





Librarian (Grade 11)

GRADE: 11 ( 1 POST)

REF : TUC/AD/76/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise staff under the section.

Identify and acquire publishers and manufacturers catalogues selection.

Solicit for inspection copies from publishers.

Maintain and coordinate book selection with teaching departments.

Provide feedback on selection made by teaching departments.

Source and procure selected materials, stores and equipment.

Catalogue and classify library materials.

Maintain and distribute accession lists.

Register and compile user profiles.

Charge and implement fines on over-dues, losses and damages.

Facilitate inter library loans services, information and reference services.

Loan operations establishing and maintaining national collections.

Compile journal holdings.xiv. Compile user statistics.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Masters in library and information studies or its equivalent from recognized institution.

Be Computer literate

Exemplary work performance

Experience:

3 years’ experience as Senior Library Assistant I or its equivalent





Counselor

REF : TUC/AD/75/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare and develop comprehensive counseling plan.

Prepare and administer questionnaires for new students for use in counseling.

Liaise with academic advisors in identifying the students who need counseling and make the necessary arrangements to help them.

Prepare and keep accurate records of counseling services at the university college.

Recommend to the university Management those students who may need further assistance.

Recommend students for work study program.

Supervise staff under them.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirement:

Masters in counselling Psychology or any other relevant field

Computer literacy

Exemplary work performance

Experience:

3 years’ experience as a student counsellor I or equivalent





Librarian

REF : TUC/AD/74/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervise staff under the section.

Identify and acquire publishers and manufacturers catalogues selection.

Solicit for inspection copies from publishers.

Maintain and coordinate book selection with teaching departments.

Provide feedback on selection made by teaching departments.

Source and procure selected materials, stores and equipment.

Catalogue and classify library materials.

Maintain and distribute accession lists.

Register and compile user profiles.

Charge and implement fines on over-dues, losses and damages.

Facilitate inter library loans services, information and reference services.

Loan operations establishing and maintaining national collections.

Compile journal holdings.

Compile user statistics.xv. Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirement:

Masters in library and information studies or its equivalent from recognized institution.

Be Computer literate

Exemplary work performance

Experience:

3 years’ experience as Assistant Librarian II or its equivalent.





Registrar (2 Positions)

REF : TUC/AD/73/02/20

Responsible to : Section Head

Duties and Responsibilities

May be In-charge of a section.

Supervise staff in their section.

Supervise data processing for administrative planning.

Supervise administrative information processing and dissemination.

Supervise administrative communication with staff and student’s.

Supervise administrative records management.

Supervise general office services.

Ensure implementation of university college policies and procedures.

Taking minutes in meetings and ensure timely implementation of decisions.

Ensure proper maintenance of records.

Prepare budget and strategic plans.

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualification Requirements:

Must have Master’s degree in either public administration, Business administration, Human Resource Management from a recognized institution or its equivalent

Must have Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution.

Knowledge of management information system.

Computer literate.

Exemplary work performance and 3 years’ experience as Senior Administrative Assistant I or equivalent.

How To Apply

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, Education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s day telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable

about the applicants’ competence accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and send their confidential recommendation letters on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly

indicated on the envelope. Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 6th March, 2020 at 5 p.m .