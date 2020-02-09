Position: Internal Auditor Officer

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Must be a holder of BBM/BCOM with a specialization in Accounting/Finance,

with 3 years of experience in Internal Audit; CPA – K and ACCA certified.

Position: Education technology assistant

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Must be a holder of a Diploma in Computer Science or a related field

with at least one years of experience in I.T., user application and

with excellent communication skills.

Position: Bakery/Pastry Tutor

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Must have a Diploma in Pastry/Bakery,

three years of experience as a tutor with solid experience in developing bakery curriculum.

Additional training in culinary art will be an added advantage.

Position: Sports Outreach Coordinator

Location; Nairobi

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must have a Degree in Physical Education and

with 4 years of experience.

Must be a certified sports coach and with experience training both Primary and High School students.

A certificate or Diploma in Theology will be an added advantage.

Position: Social worker

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Must be a holder of a Diploma in Social Work, with 2 years of experience and a registered member of a professional body.

Position: Primary school deputy head teacher

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

Applicant must have a minimum of P1 certificate from KNEC,

with 4 years of experience and with a track of leadership.

A Diploma in Education management is an added advantage. Must be registered with TSC.

Position: High School Principal

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

This applicant must be a holder of a Degree in Education from a recognizable institution, with 5 years of experience and a registered member of TSC.

Position: Community Oral Health Officer

Location: Nairobi

Qualifications

The applicant must have a diploma in Community Oral Health from a recognized institution,

with a minimum of 2 years of experience in the same field.

He/she must also be registered and licensed by a practicing professional body.

Position: ECDE Teacher

Location; Nairobi

Qualifications Minimum of ECDE Certificate/Diploma from Kenya National Examination Council.

Registered with TSC.

Must have experience and training in CBC.

Relevant experience inECDE and particularly in the new curriculum. Proficiency in English & Kiswahili; both written and spoken.

Position: High school teacher

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Applicants must have Education Degree or Diploma from Kenya National Examination Council and be registered with TSC. Proficiency in English & Kiswahili; both written and spoken is required, and relevant high school teaching experience an added advantage.