Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- Must be a holder of BBM/BCOM with a specialization in Accounting/Finance,
- with 3 years of experience in Internal Audit; CPA – K and ACCA certified.
Position: Education technology assistant
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- Must be a holder of a Diploma in Computer Science or a related field
- with at least one years of experience in I.T., user application and
- with excellent communication skills.
Position: Bakery/Pastry Tutor
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- Must have a Diploma in Pastry/Bakery,
- three years of experience as a tutor with solid experience in developing bakery curriculum.
- Additional training in culinary art will be an added advantage.
Position: Sports Outreach Coordinator
Location; Nairobi
Qualifications
- The ideal candidate must have a Degree in Physical Education and
- with 4 years of experience.
- Must be a certified sports coach and with experience training both Primary and High School students.
- A certificate or Diploma in Theology will be an added advantage.
Position: Social worker
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
Must be a holder of a Diploma in Social Work, with 2 years of experience and a registered member of a professional body.
Position: Primary school deputy head teacher
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- Applicant must have a minimum of P1 certificate from KNEC,
- with 4 years of experience and with a track of leadership.
- A Diploma in Education management is an added advantage. Must be registered with TSC.
Position: High School Principal
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
This applicant must be a holder of a Degree in Education from a recognizable institution, with 5 years of experience and a registered member of TSC.
Position: Community Oral Health Officer
Location: Nairobi
Qualifications
- The applicant must have a diploma in Community Oral Health from a recognized institution,
- with a minimum of 2 years of experience in the same field.
- He/she must also be registered and licensed by a practicing professional body.
Position: ECDE Teacher
Location; Nairobi
Qualifications Minimum of ECDE Certificate/Diploma from Kenya National Examination Council.
- Registered with TSC.
- Must have experience and training in CBC.
- Relevant experience inECDE and particularly in the new curriculum.
Proficiency in English & Kiswahili; both written and spoken.
Position: High school teacher
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Applicants must have Education Degree or Diploma from Kenya National Examination Council and be registered with TSC. Proficiency in English & Kiswahili; both written and spoken is required, and relevant high school teaching experience an added advantage.
