The Kisumu National Polytechnic invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following vacant position:

ICT Officer/Systems Administrator

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the management

Asses, gather, analyze user needs and requirements and provide solutions on a daily basis

Conduct regular network and security audits to continuously manage systems security to avoid data loss

Monitor and minimize software deviation through test routine systems backups and restores to ensure optimum system

Analyze information to determine, recommend and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system

Perform regular diagnosis, trouble shooting and resolve hardware and software problems that may slow or fail operations of the institution

Ensure that virus protection software is installed on all computers and are updated regularly

Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing components such as computer hardware, systems software, applications software and all configurations to ensure system dependent institution operations function as per the SLAs

Communication Technology equipment; verification, validation and certification of Information Communication Technology equipment; and overseeing the process of configuration of new Information Communication Technology equipment. .

Communication Technology equipment and associated peripherals; drawing up hardware specifications for Information

carrying out repairs and maintenance of Information

and carrying out systems analysis, design and program specifications in liaison with users;

Installation and maintenance of computer systems; configuration of Local Area Network and Wide Area Network;

Requirements for Appointment

Have thorough knowledge of System Administration and Networking in TVET institutions in Kenya.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Served in the grade of Information Communication Technology Officer II or in an equivalent and relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years; and

Must have a professional qualification this MCP or Oracle or Certified Information System Analyst (CISA) OR

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following fields: Computer Science/ Information Communication Technology or in Electronics/Electrical Engineering from a recognized institution.

Technicians Electrical

Duties and Responsibilities

ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.

maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,

assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,

Specify duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,

In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops

Requirements for Appointment

Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.

Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.

Technicians Mechanical

Duties and Responsibilities

ensure cleanness of the workshops,and any other duties as may be assigned.

maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,

assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,

Specific duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,

In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops

Requirements for Appointment

Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.

Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.

Technicians Applied Science

Duties and Responsibilities

In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops Specify duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment, assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment, maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s, induct and supervise trainees, ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements for Appointment

Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.

Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.

Technician Building and Civil Engineering

Duties and Responsibilities

ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.

maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,

assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,

Specify duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,

In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops.

Requirements for Appointment

Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.

Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.

Senior Driver

Duties and Responsibilities

Transport authorized staff to designated locations in a safe and timely manner -Maintain all valid legal documents such as driving license, work tickets insurance and safety hazards

Oversees safety of passenger and or goods there in and maintaining cleanness of the vehicle.

Ensure the safety and security of the vehicle on and off the road.

Detecting and reporting malfunction of vehicle system Maintenance of work tickets for the vehicle assigned.

Driving a vehicle as authorized, carrying out routine checks on the vehicles cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure etc.

Requirements for Appointment

Any other qualification as may be adjudged to be equivalent by NTSA

Valid PSV and certificate of good conduct from Kenya

FISRT AID certificate course lasting not less than one week from st john ambulance or Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution

Attended a refresher course for driving lasting not less than 1 week within every 3 years of Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution

Defensive Driving Certificate from the Automobile Association of Kenya

Much be at least a KCSE certificate and able to communicate.

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement for the classes of vehicles driver is to drive

Served in the grade of driver I for minimum of 3 years

Internal Auditor

Duties and Responsibilities

Performed any other duty as may be assigned by the management.

Prepare and submit audit reports to the Principal and to the Management.

Ensure that the accounting, administration and other operations comply with KRA and other statutory requirements

Analyze the institution financial documentation and reports.

Ensure that the internal controls are reviewed and documented for their effectiveness and adequacy and that recommendation are made for improvements

Prepare work programme for the Department to ensure that audits are planned, managed and the quality of audit work maintained

Ensure that the internal audit systems, procedures and guidelines are prepared.

Requirements for Appointment

Compliance with chapter 6 of the constitution.

Attended and successfully completed a Senior Management course lasting not less four 4 weeks.

Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.

Possession of Computerized Information Systems Audit (CISA) certification will be an added advantage

Must have at least Three (3) years’ experience as Finance Officer at JOB GROUP M OR comparable and relevant position in the Public Service.

Must possess Master’s Degree (Accounting/ Finance) plus CPA (K) OR equivalent.

Personal Qualities

Good knowledge in the professional field of specialization

Ability to get on well with the diverse workforce

In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:

Finance Manager



Duties and Responsibilities

Advice the management on all financial matters.

Ensure proper interpretation and implementation of financial regulation and procedures, government circulars, letters instructions to comply with statutory requirements.

Accounting, financial systems and financial control

Requirements for Appointment

Compliance with chapter 6 of the constitution.

Attended and successfully completed a Senior Management course lasting not less four 4 weeks.

Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.

Possession of excellent computer skills including detailed understanding of MS office and accounting software.

Must have at least Three (3) years’ experience as Finance Officer at JOB GROUP M OR comparable and relevant position in the Public Service.

Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting/ Finance option or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

Must possess Master’s Degree (Accounting/ Finance) plus CPA (K) OR equivalent.

Personal Qualities

In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:

Good knowledge in the professional field of specialization

Ability to get on well with the diverse workforce

Core Skills

Accountant

Duties and Responsibilities

work will involve preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cashbooks, impress and advances ledgers etc.

He/she will be responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him /her.

Data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and

preparation of simple management reports e.g. impress and expenditure returns etc.

Account for all expenditure and ensure that it is within polies and procedures of the institution to

provide for transparency and integrity of the process.

Prepare information on payments claims to ensure approval is supported by relevant documentations.

Produce periodic cash flow and forecasting reports to advice on availability of funds critical for the implementation of the institutional budget.

Prepare accurate year-end financial statements to assist with the preparation of financial statements, and with planning of the resources.

Monitor the institution payments and receipts on day to day basis.