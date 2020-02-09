The Kisumu National Polytechnic invites applications from qualified Kenyans for the following vacant position:
ICT Officer/Systems Administrator
Duties and Responsibilities
- Installation and maintenance of computer systems; configuration of Local Area Network and Wide Area Network;
- developing and updating application systems;
- and carrying out systems analysis, design and program specifications in liaison with users;
- carrying out repairs and maintenance of Information
- Communication Technology equipment and associated peripherals; drawing up hardware specifications for Information
- Communication Technology equipment; verification, validation and certification of Information Communication Technology equipment; and overseeing the process of configuration of new Information Communication Technology equipment. .
- Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing components such as computer hardware, systems software, applications software and all configurations to ensure system dependent institution operations function as per the SLAs
- Ensure that virus protection software is installed on all computers and are updated regularly
- Perform regular diagnosis, trouble shooting and resolve hardware and software problems that may slow
or fail operations of the institution
- Analyze information to determine, recommend and plan installation of a new system or modification of
an existing system
- Monitor and minimize software deviation through test routine systems backups and restores to ensure
optimum system
- Conduct regular network and security audits to continuously manage systems security to avoid data loss
- Asses, gather, analyze user needs and requirements and provide solutions on a daily basis
- Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the management
Requirements for Appointment
- For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following fields: Computer Science/ Information Communication Technology or in Electronics/Electrical Engineering from a recognized institution.
- Must have a professional qualification this MCP or Oracle or Certified Information System Analyst
(CISA) OR
- Served in the grade of Information Communication Technology Officer II or in an equivalent and
relevant position in the Public Service for a minimum period of three (3) years; and
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Have thorough knowledge of System Administration and Networking in TVET institutions in Kenya.
- Minimum of 5 years experience in reputable organization
Technicians Electrical
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops
- Specify duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,
- assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,
- maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,
- induct and supervise trainees,
- ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.
- Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.
- Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
Technicians Mechanical
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops
- Specific duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,
- assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,
- maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,
- induct and supervise trainees,
- ensure cleanness of the workshops,and any other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.
- Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.
- Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
Technician Automotive
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and manage the day function in the workshops
- Specific duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,
- assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,
- maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,
- induct and supervise trainees,
- ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.
- Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.
- Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
Technicians Applied Science
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops Specify duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment, assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment, maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s, induct and supervise trainees, ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.
- Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.
- Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
Technician Building and Civil Engineering
Duties and Responsibilities
- In charge of the workshops and laboratory in the departments and managed the day function in the workshops.
- Specify duties shall be to assist supervise assistants and students in their respective assignment,
- assist in the commissioning and insulating of workshop/ lab equipment,
- maintenance and repairs and services of the equipment’s,
- induct and supervise trainees,
- ensure cleanness of the workshops, and any other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Diploma OR equivalent qualification in a relevant technical field.
- Must have at least three (3) years’ relevant experience in job group G OR comparable position.
- Certificate in Computer application skills from a recognized institution;
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
Senior Driver
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving a vehicle as authorized, carrying out routine checks on the vehicles cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure etc.
- Detecting and reporting malfunction of vehicle system Maintenance of work tickets for the vehicle assigned.
- Ensure the safety and security of the vehicle on and off the road.
- Oversees safety of passenger and or goods there in and maintaining cleanness of the vehicle.
- Transport authorized staff to designated locations in a safe and timely manner -Maintain all valid legal documents such as driving license, work tickets insurance and safety hazards
Requirements for Appointment
- Served in the grade of driver I for minimum of 3 years
- A valid driving license free from any current endorsement for the classes of vehicles driver is to drive
- Much be at least a KCSE certificate and able to communicate.
- Occupational Trade Test 1 for Drivers
- Defensive Driving Certificate from the Automobile Association of Kenya
- Attended a refresher course for driving lasting not less than 1 week within every 3 years of Kenya
Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution
- FISRT AID certificate course lasting not less than one week from st john ambulance or Institute of
Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution
- Valid PSV and certificate of good conduct from Kenya
- Any other qualification as may be adjudged to be equivalent by NTSA
Internal Auditor
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establish and operate an efficient Internal Audit Department.
- Ensure that the internal audit systems, procedures and guidelines are prepared.
- Prepare work programme for the Department to ensure that audits are planned, managed and the quality of audit work maintained
- Ensure that the internal controls are reviewed and documented for their effectiveness and adequacy and that recommendation are made for improvements
- Analyze the institution financial documentation and reports.
- Assess and research the institution risk management process
- Ensure that the accounting, administration and other operations comply with KRA and other statutory
requirements
- Prepare and submit audit reports to the Principal and to the Management.
- Performed any other duty as may be assigned by the management.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Master’s Degree (Accounting/ Finance) plus CPA (K) OR equivalent.
- Must have at least Three (3) years’ experience as Finance Officer at JOB GROUP M OR comparable
and relevant position in the Public Service.
- Possession of Computerized Information Systems Audit (CISA) certification will be an added
advantage
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
- Proficiency in accounting and audit software
- Attended and successfully completed a Senior Management course lasting not less four 4 weeks.
- Compliance with chapter 6 of the constitution.
Personal Qualities
- In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:
- Ability to get on well with the diverse workforce
- Good knowledge in the professional field of specialization
- Good communication skills
- Ability to take instructions
- Good organizational and supervisory skills
- Core Skills
- Team playing skills
- Accuracy
- Care for resources
- Execution of instructions
- Interpersonal skills
- Analytical skills
- Records Management skills
Finance Manager
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accounting, financial systems and financial control
- Cash and Risk Management
- Management Reporting
- Budgeting and Financial Control
- Leadership of Financial Team
- Ensure proper interpretation and implementation of financial regulation and procedures, government
circulars, letters instructions to comply with statutory requirements.
- Advice the management on all financial matters.
Requirements for Appointment
- Must possess Master’s Degree (Accounting/ Finance) plus CPA (K) OR equivalent.
- Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting/ Finance option or its equivalent from a recognized institution.
- Must have at least Three (3) years’ experience as Finance Officer at JOB GROUP M OR comparable
and relevant position in the Public Service.
- Possession of excellent computer skills including detailed understanding of MS office and accounting software.
- Must be affiliated to a relevant professional body.
- Attended and successfully completed a Senior Management course lasting not less four 4 weeks.
- Compliance with chapter 6 of the constitution.
Personal Qualities
In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:
In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:
- Ability to get on well with the diverse workforce
- Good knowledge in the professional field of specialization
- Good communication skills
- Ability to take instructions
- Good organizational and supervisory skills
Core Skills
- Team playing skills
- Accuracy
- Care for resources
- Execution of instructions
- Interpersonal skills
- Analytical skills
- Records Management skills
Accountant
Duties and Responsibilities
- work will involve preparation and verification of vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations involving primary data entry and routine accounting work such as balancing of cashbooks, impress and advances ledgers etc.
- He/she will be responsible for safe custody of records and assets under him /her.
- Data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers and
preparation of simple management reports e.g. impress and expenditure returns etc.
- Account for all expenditure and ensure that it is within polies and procedures of the institution to
provide for transparency and integrity of the process.
- Prepare information on payments claims to ensure approval is supported by relevant documentations.
- Produce periodic cash flow and forecasting reports to advice on availability of funds critical for the implementation of the institutional budget.
- Prepare accurate year-end financial statements to assist with the preparation of financial statements, and with planning of the resources.
- Monitor the institution payments and receipts on day to day basis.
- Performed any other duty as may be assigned by the management
Requirements for Appointment
- A pass in part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or it’s recognized equivalent qualifications.
OR
- Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option), Business Administration (Accounting
option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant equivalent qualification.
Personal Qualities
In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:
In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following qualities:
- Ability to get on well with the diverse workforce
- Good knowledge in the professional field of specialization
- Good communication skills
- Ability to take instructions
- Good organizational and supervisory skills
Core Skills
- Team playing skills
- Accuracy
- Care for resources
- Execution of instructions
- Interpersonal skills
- Analytical skills
- Records Management skills
Supply Chain Management Assistant III
Duties and Responsibilities
- An officer will be deployed in specialized areas such as warehousing, distribution, stock control, logistics or Market surveys.
- The Officer will be in charge of stores.
- The officer will assist in the preparation of
annual- procurement plans and Supply Chain Management reports.
Requirements for Appointment
- Served in the grade of Supply. Chain Management Assistant II or in comparable and. relevant position
in the Public Service for a. minimum period of three 3 years
- A Diploma (CIPS) in. Supplies Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognized
Institution:
- Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
