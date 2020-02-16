Direct Sales





Responsibilities

Deliver set sales targets in asset and liability for: Retail Banking, Agri, SAHL, Agent Banking, Mortgage and Bancassurance products.

Provide excellent customer service.

Participate in product campaigns to ensure product information is readily available to customers.

Conduct door-to-door direct selling.

Seek customer feedback on bank products.

Provide regular sales reports.

Qualifications

Be a recent graduate from a recognized university.

Have a minimum Mean Grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English.

Have excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

Have a passion and commitment to quality service.

Have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Have the ability to meet stringent targets within defined deadlines.

Experience in sales or client relationship management will be an added advantage.

To be considered, your application must have:

A copy of your ID.

Degree certificate.

KCSE certificate.

Birth certificate (of self).

Good Conduct (less than 5 months old).

CRB Clearance Certificate.

How to Apply

Senior Finance & Strategy Manager - KCB Insurance Agency

Responsibilities

Lead the strategic planning process, set up reporting and performance monitoring systems across all KCB Insurance Agency Units

Lead the quarterly reporting process including Board Pack preparation, BSC metrics and analytical reviews on the performance

Preparation of Financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting standards ensuring all relevant assumptions are applied.

Working capital management i.e. Efficient management of current assets (cash, receivables, inventory) and current liabilities (payables, accruals) and investment management

Manage the reporting cycles ensuring monthly (month-end) reporting including validation of balances reported in financial reports, provision business analysis data and output reports to support decision making. Regulatory and Statutory reporting ensuring all internal and external compliance requirements are adhered to e.g. to the IRA, CBK, CMA, NSE & Group Reporting

Provide business analysis for new products, new ventures and projects to support the decision making process and track progress.

Management of the annual audit process in liaison external auditors and internal auditors and remedy material weakness and resolve significant deficiencies within the agreed timelines.

Embed and implement robust controls and review processes through balance sheet reviews/substantiation in order to identify risk issues, track aged items and ensure closure and/or escalation of issues.

Ensure adequate controls are in place for revenue assurance, expenditure and fixed asset cycles. Provide profitability positions for all cost/revenue centres.

Scanning the regulatory environment for legislative and regulatory changes, and preparing impact analysis that provide insights for decision making;

Embedding financial and data controls, verifying the integrity of reports with the General Ledger and underlying transaction processing systems;

Leading, mentoring and developing an astute finance team in delivering the finance strategy aligning finance activities with the overall strategy and delivering a business support culture with a customer focus.

Lead in continuous improvement of the design, processes and financial systems in meeting the emerging needs in both reporting & control environments.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Finance or Accounting Option), Economics or related field from an institution recognized by Commission for University Education.

Professional Qualifications in Accounting (CPAK/ACCA) is required.

Possession of a postgraduate degree, or relevant professional qualifications (CFA) will be an added advantage.

At least 8 years’ finance experience, 4 years of which should be in a senior management position within a finance function in the Insurance Industry.

Knowledge of Insurance Industry commercial, statutory and regulatory dynamics

Demonstrate excellent Leadership Skills and people management.

Excellent Financial analysis and performance management skills.

Proven Track record in delivering results.

Loyalty Program, Brand Manager

Responsibilities

Develop and execute the marketing plan for the Simba Loyalty Program

Continuously develop the program design, customer journey, technology components, services and processes required to deliver strong consumer propositions.

Define, implement and manage multi-channel loyalty scheme rewards and communications that drive customer engagement and sales revenue / margin.

In liaison with internal stakeholders and partners, continuously review the business case, ROI forecasts and the key metrics to measure scheme success.

Work with business development to identify partner opportunities, as required, to fill solution gaps and redemption programs opportunities.

Manage 3 rd party partnerships for blue & white label programs in order to deliver revenue and customer number targets.

Ensure customer facing staff and all staff across all areas of business have access to appropriate training and information to be able to efficiently resolve all loyalty scheme customer queries.

Deliver analysis and reports to demonstrate the effectiveness of loyalty communications including recommendations for future improvements and testing.

Test and learn – put in place robust testing plans to continually optimize the program and demonstrate ROI.

Manage the direct and cross functional teams working with the program to coach and inspire exceptional delivery.

Qualifications

For the above position, the successful applicant should meet the following criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field from an institution recognized by Commission for University Education.

Professional qualifications in CIM or a Master’s degree in Marketing will be an added advantage.

Possession of professional qualification in Marketing will be an added advantage

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Marketing role having had at least 2 years’ Loyalty Program Management experience.

At least 3 years’ experience in Brand Management.

Strong competencies in financial analysis and report writing skills is essential

Excellent interpersonal, and negotiation skills with the ability to network, generate new business and develop strong business relations.

Team player with demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level of professionalism.

Effective prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.

Assertive, self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced environment.

Capital Investment Banking Analyst

Key Responsibilities

Analysing and synthesizing financial and operating information about companies and sectors in order to gain insights and develop opportunities for Clients.

Building detailed financial models in support of Debt and Equity Investment Banking transactions.

Perform valuation analyses using various methodologies including Discounted Cash Flow and market multiples.

Originating development of marketing materials in support of client presentations.

Drafting client deliverables such as information memoranda and term sheets.

Participating in the execution of Investment Banking transactions by developing responsive and innovative transaction structures in support of Investment Banking transactions.

Undertaking detailed economic, sectorial and company research and analysis in support of Investment Banking transactions.

Attend client meetings in support of origination and execution of Investment Banking transactions.

Development and updating of financial models and Valuations.

Drafting of marketing materials including Client proposal and presentations.

Undertake research on assigned topics in support of Investment Banking transactions.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a Business related field from a reputable University recognized by CUE is a requirement.

Professional qualifications in CFA/ CPA or MBA / MSc Finance is an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience is required in Investment Analysis having covered below areas:

Financial modelling and Business valuation.

Research and Report writing

Experience in Investment Banking/ Finance/ Advisory is an added advantage

Demonstrate sound knowledge of Brokerage and Advisory business environment, regulations and operations.

Demonstrate an understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis of a company

Excellent knowledge of the fixed income and equities market.

Conceptual and analytical skills: flair with figures, and strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret financial information

Excellent, high quality interpersonal, presentation, problem solving, negotiation skills with the ability to positively and clearly communicate with a variety of constituents.

Ability to network through all open channels with large technological dependency for the target market.

Proven excellent planning, organization and execution skills.

A good understanding of Risk, Credit policies and procedures.

Debt Capital Market Transactor

Responsibilities

Work with the Transactional Banker Capital Markets to originate debt capital markets transactions in Kenya and across the East African region.

Drive the expansion of the Investment Banking business by identifying and developing new areas of growth.

In conjunction with the Corporate Banking team, leverage off the bank’s customer base in order to originate debt capital markets mandates.

Develop innovative debt financing structures that are responsive to customers’ needs.

Lead and coordinate execution of transactions through all stages from inception to close.

Develop and grow a high functioning investment banking team with deep capacity to execute debt capital markets transactions.

Spreading of credit risk through loan syndication’s.

Develop and manage the relationships with market regulatory authorities and other stakeholders for Debt Capital Markets transactions.

Preparation of customer proposals and presentations for internal and external audiences as part of business development activities for debt capital markets transactions.

Quality Assurance of client deliverables drafted by Analysts such as financial models, presentations and information memorandums.

Review clients’ business needs in a bid to structure optimal funding solutions for them.

Undertake continuous coordination of ongoing transactions through client update meetings, progress reports and any other agreed measures.

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree from a reputable University recognized by Commission for University Education is required.

Professional certification in CFA or any other relevant qualification is added advantage.

Master’s degree in Business Administration or Finance is added advantage

Minimum of 8 years’ working experience in Investment Banking or Structured / Corporate Finance

At least 5 years’ management level experience of which one must have had experience in:

Deal origination & Marketing

Debt Transaction Structuring & Execution

Financial Analysis and Financial Modelling

Credit Analysis

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to generate business relations.

Strong leadership & team management skills with demonstrated competencies in championing high performance.

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

Foreign Exchange Trader

Key Responsibilities:

Drive foreign currency trading in major currencies- proprietary trading.

Drive Market making in USD, KES and other currencies where applicable.

Provide competitive quotes to the FX sales team and cover client flows.

Manage Counter Party Limit exposure management and Risk Management.

Ensure Technical analysis for profitable position taking.

Build and maintain productive and strategic relations with counter parties, regulators customers, Sales, ALM, Traders and stakeholders to drive the development and delivery of business solutions and revenue growth for the portfolio.

Interpretation of market fundamentals for proper positioning of the Spot, Swaps and Forward books.

Gather market intelligence and offer advisory to the other desks on global and regional markets.

Ensure accurate bookings and trade confirmations.

Positions and profit reconciliations in liaison with market risk, finance and back office departments.

Liaise with other subsidiaries on maximization of group trading income

Ensure compliance to the Bank’s policies, procedures, limits and regulatory requirements.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field from an Institution recognized by Commission for University Education is required.

Certificate in Foreign Exchange and Money Market Dealer (ACI) is a requirement.

Master’s Degree in Business related field will be an added advantage.

At least Five (5) years’ experience in a busy Dealing room with outstanding performance in below:

Client quoting,

Market making

Managing Spot and Swaps.

Must have experience in using FX trading platforms.

Thorough understanding of local and global market regulations applicable to foreign exchange.

Good understanding of various limits that apply to FX Trading and knowledge of risk management and its application to financial markets.

Thorough Knowledge of the end-to-end processes of Treasury products and services

Should have excellent high quality interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills with the ability to network and strong business relations.

Should be innovative in identifying develop and harnessing new and existing opportunities for hedging/trading to maximize business revenue.

Analytical skills and excellent flair for numbers.

The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate.

Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.