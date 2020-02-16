Direct Sales
Capital Investment Banking Analyst
Debt Capital Market Transactor
Foreign Exchange Trader
Responsibilities
- Deliver
set sales targets in asset and liability for: Retail Banking, Agri, SAHL,
Agent Banking, Mortgage and Bancassurance products.
- Provide
excellent customer service.
- Participate
in product campaigns to ensure product information is readily available to
customers.
- Conduct
door-to-door direct selling.
- Seek
customer feedback on bank products.
- Provide
regular sales reports.
Qualifications
- Be a
recent graduate from a recognized university.
- Have
a minimum Mean Grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English.
- Have
excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.
- Have a
passion and commitment to quality service.
- Have
excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Have
the ability to meet stringent targets within defined deadlines.
- Experience
in sales or client relationship management will be an added advantage.
To be considered, your application must have:
- A
copy of your ID.
- Degree
certificate.
- KCSE
certificate.
- Birth
certificate (of self).
- Good
Conduct (less than 5 months old).
- CRB
Clearance Certificate.
How to Apply
The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log into our Recruitment Portal and submit your application.
Senior Finance & Strategy Manager - KCB Insurance Agency
Responsibilities
- Lead
the strategic planning process, set up reporting and performance
monitoring systems across all KCB Insurance Agency Units
- Lead
the quarterly reporting process including Board Pack preparation, BSC
metrics and analytical reviews on the performance
- Preparation
of Financial statements in accordance with the International Financial
Reporting standards ensuring all relevant assumptions are applied.
- Working
capital management i.e. Efficient management of current assets (cash,
receivables, inventory) and current liabilities (payables, accruals) and
investment management
- Manage
the reporting cycles ensuring monthly (month-end) reporting including
validation of balances reported in financial reports, provision business
analysis data and output reports to support decision making. Regulatory
and Statutory reporting ensuring all internal and external compliance
requirements are adhered to e.g. to the IRA, CBK, CMA, NSE & Group
Reporting
- Provide
business analysis for new products, new ventures and projects to support
the decision making process and track progress.
- Management
of the annual audit process in liaison external auditors and internal
auditors and remedy material weakness and resolve significant deficiencies
within the agreed timelines.
- Embed
and implement robust controls and review processes through balance sheet
reviews/substantiation in order to identify risk issues, track aged items
and ensure closure and/or escalation of issues.
- Ensure
adequate controls are in place for revenue assurance, expenditure and
fixed asset cycles. Provide profitability positions for all cost/revenue
centres.
- Scanning
the regulatory environment for legislative and regulatory changes, and
preparing impact analysis that provide insights for decision making;
- Embedding
financial and data controls, verifying the integrity of reports with the
General Ledger and underlying transaction processing systems;
- Leading,
mentoring and developing an astute finance team in delivering the finance
strategy aligning finance activities with the overall strategy and
delivering a business support culture with a customer focus.
- Lead
in continuous improvement of the design, processes and financial systems
in meeting the emerging needs in both reporting & control
environments.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree in Commerce (Finance or Accounting Option), Economics or related
field from an institution recognized by Commission for University
Education.
- Professional
Qualifications in Accounting (CPAK/ACCA) is required.
- Possession
of a postgraduate degree, or relevant professional qualifications (CFA)
will be an added advantage.
- At
least 8 years’ finance experience, 4 years of which should be in a senior
management position within a finance function in the Insurance Industry.
- Knowledge
of Insurance Industry commercial, statutory and regulatory dynamics
- Demonstrate
excellent Leadership Skills and people management.
- Excellent
Financial analysis and performance management skills.
- Proven
Track record in delivering results.
NB: In the event that you are successful, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:
- National
I.D.
- KRA
Pin Card
- Birth
Certificate of self
- Passport
Photo (White Background)
- NSSF
Card
- NHIF
Card
- Certificate
of Good Conduct (less than 5 Months old)
- Academic
and Professional certificates, including official transcripts
How to Apply
Loyalty Program, Brand Manager
Responsibilities
- Develop
and execute the marketing plan for the Simba Loyalty Program
- Continuously
develop the program design, customer journey, technology components,
services and processes required to deliver strong consumer propositions.
- Define,
implement and manage multi-channel loyalty scheme rewards and
communications that drive customer engagement and sales revenue / margin.
- In
liaison with internal stakeholders and partners, continuously review the
business case, ROI forecasts and the key metrics to measure scheme
success.
- Work
with business development to identify partner opportunities, as required,
to fill solution gaps and redemption programs opportunities.
- Manage
3rd party partnerships for blue & white label programs
in order to deliver revenue and customer number targets.
- Ensure
customer facing staff and all staff across all areas of business have
access to appropriate training and information to be able to efficiently
resolve all loyalty scheme customer queries.
- Deliver
analysis and reports to demonstrate the effectiveness of loyalty
communications including recommendations for future improvements and
testing.
- Test
and learn – put in place robust testing plans to continually optimize the
program and demonstrate ROI.
- Manage
the direct and cross functional teams working with the program to coach
and inspire exceptional delivery.
Qualifications
For the above position, the successful applicant should meet the following criteria:
- Bachelor’s
degree in a Business related field from an institution recognized by
Commission for University Education.
- Professional
qualifications in CIM or a Master’s degree in Marketing will be an added
advantage.
- Possession
of professional qualification in Marketing will be an added advantage
- Minimum
of 5 years’ experience in a Marketing role having had at least 2 years’
Loyalty Program Management experience.
- At
least 3 years’ experience in Brand Management.
- Strong
competencies in financial analysis and report writing skills is essential
- Excellent
interpersonal, and negotiation skills with the ability to network,
generate new business and develop strong business relations.
- Team
player with demonstrated work ethics; consistently demonstrates a high level
of professionalism.
- Effective
prioritization skills to meet a complex set of business demands and
demonstrate delivery against multiple objectives.
- Assertive,
self-motivated with desire to succeed in a fast-paced environment.
How to Apply
Capital Investment Banking Analyst
Key Responsibilities
- Analysing
and synthesizing financial and operating information about companies and
sectors in order to gain insights and develop opportunities for Clients.
- Building
detailed financial models in support of Debt and Equity Investment Banking
transactions.
- Perform
valuation analyses using various methodologies including Discounted Cash
Flow and market multiples.
- Originating
development of marketing materials in support of client presentations.
- Drafting
client deliverables such as information memoranda and term sheets.
- Participating
in the execution of Investment Banking transactions by developing
responsive and innovative transaction structures in support of Investment
Banking transactions.
- Undertaking
detailed economic, sectorial and company research and analysis in support
of Investment Banking transactions.
- Attend
client meetings in support of origination and execution of Investment
Banking transactions.
- Development
and updating of financial models and Valuations.
- Drafting
of marketing materials including Client proposal and presentations.
- Undertake
research on assigned topics in support of Investment Banking transactions.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
degree in a Business related field from a reputable University recognized
by CUE is a requirement.
- Professional
qualifications in CFA/ CPA or MBA / MSc Finance is an added advantage.
- At
least 3 years’ experience is required in Investment Analysis having
covered below areas:
- Financial
modelling and Business valuation.
- Research
and Report writing
- Experience
in Investment Banking/ Finance/ Advisory is an added advantage
- Demonstrate
sound knowledge of Brokerage and Advisory business environment,
regulations and operations.
- Demonstrate
an understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis of a company
- Excellent
knowledge of the fixed income and equities market.
- Conceptual
and analytical skills: flair with figures, and strong analytical skills
with the ability to interpret financial information
- Excellent,
high quality interpersonal, presentation, problem solving, negotiation
skills with the ability to positively and clearly communicate with a
variety of constituents.
- Ability
to network through all open channels with large technological dependency
for the target market.
- Proven
excellent planning, organization and execution skills.
- A
good understanding of Risk, Credit policies and procedures.
NB:
In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:
- National
I.D.
- KRA
Pin Card
- Birth
Certificate of self
- Passport
Photo (White Background)
- NSSF
Card
- NHIF
Card
- Police
Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)
- Academic
and Professional certificates, including official transcripts
- Certificates
of Service from previous employers as applicable
How to Apply
Debt Capital Market Transactor
Responsibilities
- Work
with the Transactional Banker Capital Markets to originate debt
capital markets transactions in Kenya and across the East African region.
- Drive
the expansion of the Investment Banking business by identifying and
developing new areas of growth.
- In
conjunction with the Corporate Banking team, leverage off the bank’s
customer base in order to originate debt capital markets mandates.
- Develop
innovative debt financing structures that are responsive to customers’
needs.
- Lead
and coordinate execution of transactions through all stages from inception
to close.
- Develop
and grow a high functioning investment banking team with deep capacity to
execute debt capital markets transactions.
- Spreading
of credit risk through loan syndication’s.
- Develop
and manage the relationships with market regulatory authorities and other
stakeholders for Debt Capital Markets transactions.
- Preparation
of customer proposals and presentations for internal and external
audiences as part of business development activities for debt capital
markets transactions.
- Quality
Assurance of client deliverables drafted by Analysts such as financial
models, presentations and information memorandums.
- Review
clients’ business needs in a bid to structure optimal funding solutions
for them.
- Undertake
continuous coordination of ongoing transactions through client update
meetings, progress reports and any other agreed measures.
Qualifications
- Bachelors’
degree from a reputable University recognized by Commission for University
Education is required.
- Professional
certification in CFA or any other relevant qualification is added
advantage.
- Master’s
degree in Business Administration or Finance is added advantage
- Minimum
of 8 years’ working experience in Investment Banking or Structured /
Corporate Finance
- At
least 5 years’ management level experience of which one must have had
experience in:
- Deal
origination & Marketing
- Debt
Transaction Structuring & Execution
- Financial
Analysis and Financial Modelling
- Credit
Analysis
- Excellent
interpersonal and negotiation skills with the ability to generate business
relations.
- Strong
leadership & team management skills with demonstrated competencies in
championing high performance.
- Excellent
analytical and problem solving skills
NB:
In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:
- National
I.D.
- KRA
Pin Card
- Birth
Certificate of self
- Passport
Photo (White Background)
- NSSF
Card
- NHIF
Card
- Police
Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)
- Academic
and Professional certificates, including official transcripts
- Certificates
of Service from previous employers as applicable
How to Apply
Foreign Exchange Trader
Key Responsibilities:
- Drive
foreign currency trading in major currencies- proprietary trading.
- Drive
Market making in USD, KES and other currencies where applicable.
- Provide
competitive quotes to the FX sales team and cover client flows.
- Manage
Counter Party Limit exposure management and Risk Management.
- Ensure
Technical analysis for profitable position taking.
- Build
and maintain productive and strategic relations with counter parties,
regulators customers, Sales, ALM, Traders and stakeholders to drive the
development and delivery of business solutions and revenue growth for the
portfolio.
- Interpretation
of market fundamentals for proper positioning of the Spot, Swaps and
Forward books.
- Gather
market intelligence and offer advisory to the other desks on global and
regional markets.
- Ensure
accurate bookings and trade confirmations.
- Positions
and profit reconciliations in liaison with market risk, finance and back
office departments.
- Liaise
with other subsidiaries on maximization of group trading income
- Ensure
compliance to the Bank’s policies, procedures, limits and regulatory
requirements.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s
Degree in a Business related field from an Institution recognized by
Commission for University Education is required.
- Certificate
in Foreign Exchange and Money Market Dealer (ACI) is a requirement.
- Master’s
Degree in Business related field will be an added advantage.
- At
least Five (5) years’ experience in a busy Dealing room with outstanding
performance in below:
- Client
quoting,
- Market
making
- Managing
Spot and Swaps.
- Must
have experience in using FX trading platforms.
- Thorough
understanding of local and global market regulations applicable to foreign
exchange.
- Good
understanding of various limits that apply to FX Trading and knowledge of
risk management and its application to financial markets.
- Thorough
Knowledge of the end-to-end processes of Treasury products and services
- Should
have excellent high quality interpersonal, communication and negotiation
skills with the ability to network and strong business relations.
- Should
be innovative in identifying develop and harnessing new and existing
opportunities for hedging/trading to maximize business revenue.
- Analytical
skills and excellent flair for numbers.
NB:
In the event that you are invited to interview for any positions, we will require that you provide us with the following documents:
- National
I.D.
- KRA
Pin Card
- Birth
Certificate of self
- Passport
Photo (White Background)
- NSSF
Card
- NHIF
Card
- Police
Clearance Certificate (less than 5 Months old)
- Academic
and Professional certificates, including official transcripts
- Certificates
of Service from previous employers as applicable
How to Apply
The above position is a demanding role for which the Bank will provide a competitive remuneration package to the successful candidate. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log in to our Recruitment Portal and submit your application with a detailed CV.
Qualified candidates with disability are encouraged to apply.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Loading...
Post a Comment