Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Software and E-Commerce Sales and Partnerships Representative

Job description

We are a training and consultancy center offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

We are looking to hire a skilled Software and E-Commerce Sales and Partnerships Representative Responsible for the merchandising, distribution and selling of software and B2B E-Commerce products developed by the company.

Responsibilities

Recognize the needs of the consumer and provide detailed information to the consumer about the technical specifications of the computer software offered by the company.

Develop and execute strategies for lead generation, sales, pricing and all other matters related to revenue generation

Personally pursue and close key sales opportunities, managing the sales process

Work with the internal sales team to pursue key prospects

Provide market feedback to the company leadership regarding competitive offerings, prospect needs and generate product development ideas

Identify, engage and assist in the development of vendor programs for new product lines

Build professional and trusting relationships with key customers, leverage existing relationships

Set and manage client’s expectations

Create clear, precise and properly detailed client program documentation

Takes orders over the phone and in person.

Advises customers on technical matters and recommends appropriate computer configurations.

Negotiate price for the sale.

Construct sales pitches and presentations.

Stay abreast of market trends.

Assist with the company helpline.

Demonstrate product features before a sale.

Respond to pre-qualification questionnaire or information to tender document.

Negotiate a commercial agreement.

Help customers maximize the use of software features.

Advise on appropriate user training.

Maintain awareness and keep abreast of constantly changing software, hardware systems and peripherals.

Qualifications

Associate’s degree or 4 years of post-secondary education.

3-5 years’ previous experience selling into online accounts

Working knowledge of the online sales process

Ability to develop and execute sales strategies and business plans.

Experience preparing and maintaining sales reports.

Strong analytical skills, and the ability think “outside of the box” to expand our digital footprint in E-Commerce.

Excellent customer service skills and commitment to resolve customer issues such as service, pricing, correspondence or other needs/concerns in a timely manner.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong external and internal relationships.

Advanced knowledge of analytical tools and practices using Microsoft Excel (I.e. advanced formulas, statistical tools, pivot tables, etc.) or similar tool.

High level of initiative and drive – ability to prioritize a variety of projects and tasks to create focus and to consistently meet and exceed goals.

Ability to perform time sensitive projects and meet deadlines.

Ability to perform with minimal supervision in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Merchandising, or related field.

E-Commerce/digital sales experience, preferable selling data analysis and statistical software or B2B E-commerce products.

Experience making sales calls to companies and non-traditional accounts.

Understanding of quantitative and qualitative research.

How to apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/20





Position: Digital Marketing Executive

Location: Nairobi

Job description

We are international capacity building and research consultancy firm offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

We seek to recruit a young, aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and creative Digital Marketing Executive to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Develops strong and innovative digital marketing strategies, using SEO, PPC, and other techniques to drive traffic to company pages and generate interest in company products and services. Creates engaging written, graphic, and video content while staying up-to-date on latest marketing technologies and social media.

Responsibilities

Our ideal candidate should:

Manage and maintain the organization’s website(s)

Write copy for email marketing campaigns

Ability to work with a database for Email marketing and drip emails campaigns

Manage email and social media marketing campaigns

Innovate and present new marketing platforms and strategies

Continually work on the Search Engine Optimization of the website(s)

Use Google Analytics, Google AdWords, and other relevant sites and manage link building strategies, content marketing strategies, and social media presences

Track and analyze website traffic flow and provide regular internal reports

Perform Online Paid Advertising

Drive traffic to company pages

Fix any errors or bugs in online content

Edit and post videos, podcasts and audio content to online sites

Arrange webinars and webcasts

Develop engaging online content including clickbait, forums, videos, graphics, and blogs; monitor and analyze content success

Identify new trends in digital marketing, evaluate new technologies and ensure the brand is at the forefront of industry developments, particularly developments in mobile marketing

Keep abreast of new social media sites, web technologies, and digital marketing trends; implement these new technologies in developing campaigns and update current campaigns to include new information

Forecast marketing campaign growth and ROI for marketing campaigns

Attain key performance indicators such as reducing the website bounce rate, increasing dwell time or improving conversion

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising or Marketing,

Google Ads Certification required

2-4 Years’ Experience in Marketing,

Strong Written and Verbal Communication Skills, Editing

2 or more years of experience as a Digital Marketer Executive, developing and implementing digital marketing strategies.

Good knowledge of all different digital marketing channels

Good knowledge and experience with online marketing tools and best practices

Knowledge of Retargeting/Remarketing, Display, and Rich Media/Video Advertising

1 years of hands on experience with SEO/SEM, Google Analytics, Adwords and CRM software

Familiarity with web design

1 year working experience with video editing, Photoshop, InDesign, Facebook, Twitter

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Blogging

Intermediate WordPress and web development skills

Intermediate Video Editing, Animation and Photo Editing

How to Apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/23





Position: Human Resource & Administration Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job description

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Human Resource & Administration Officer, to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Human Resource & Administration Officer, to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Responsibilities

Provide support for the whole HR function across recruitment, induction, remuneration, performance management, employment relations, HR policy and procedures, learning and development, health and safety

Day to day handling of staff matters.

Dealing with labour issues as they arise.

Preparing and implementing HR manual.

Preparing and rolling out of HR policies and procedures.

Preparing and tracking Key Performance Indicators of personnel

Convening and conducting the process of performance reviews for personnel

Approving job descriptions and advertisements

Organising staff training sessions and activities

Monitoring staff performance and attendance

Advising line managers and other employees on employment law and the employer’s own employment policies and procedures

Heading internal audit function

Assess whether internal controls are sufficient and working as intended and operating procedures are efficient and complete.

Ensure that the organisation is complying with relevant laws and statutes

Identify shortfalls and gaps in processes

Investigate fraud

Communicate the findings and recommendations

Planning, coordinating and organizing training programs including the venue, registration, facilitators and directing the participants to ensure excellent customer experience.

Design and develop training programs in coordination with other staff members. This may include preparation of training curriculum, workshop materials, marketing material and updating online databases.

Qualifications

Advanced Degree in HR

Professional certificate and member of IHRM with current practicing certificate

Experience in an HR position for 5 years.

Experience with implementing and tracking personnel KPI’s.

Familiarity with the national labour laws

Basic accounting or internal audit experience.

How to apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/22





Position: Email Marketing Specialist

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Indepth Research Services (IRES) is a global institutional capacity building, technical and management consultancy firm with its head office in Nairobi, Kenya. We offer technical and management consultancy services as well as education and training services designed for individuals' and groups from organizations working in public, non-profit and private sectors. We are looking to hire an Email Marketing Specialist

Responsibilities

Managing the companies email campaigns and communicating company brands through email marketing

Analysis of current email marketing campaigns and making recommendations for improvement

Managing trigger email campaigns throughout the customer lifecycle to maximise sales

Carrying out segmentation of the database and implementing remarketing strategies

A/B Testing on various email campaigns to establish the most effective

Tracking and reporting on email campaigns in order to guide improvements

Ensuring all email campaigns comply with current email best practice in the industry

Developing a clear CRM strategy

Creating well-written copy that is free from mistakes

Collaborating with Graphic Designers to improve the appearance layout of outputs

Maintaining a database of customers who have opted to receive our correspondence

Distributing emails through the use of automation software

Write newsletters including all company updates

Qualifications

Degree in Advertising/Marketing or related field

At least 2 years of proven work experience in the above-mentioned expertise areas

Outstanding copywriting and copyediting abilities

Proven work experience in Email marketing

Hands on experience with HTML and content management systems

Proficiency in marketing automation technology

Familiarity with analytical and database tools e.g Hubspot

How to Apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/28





Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Business Development Officer; Consultancy Projects

Job description

The Business Development Officer position is a key senior sales role within the IRES Kenya Business Development team, responsible for executing regional sales and business development strategies. The candidate would be primarily playing a hunter role, responsible for securing new clients into TCS, expanding business development activities. The organization offers a consulting-led services to Government MDA, Aid and charitable organisations and private companies

The position’s primary responsibility for the selected candidate is to achieve new Order Book Value (OBV) targets for IRES services and products sold to the selected target clients. The candidate will develop revenue-producing relationships with decision-making CxO level executives at leading firms, as well as drive the sales cycle of all assigned sales opportunities from initial prospect communication through contract execution working along with Learning Advisory team(s).

Incumbent will oversee the entire sales effort for consultancy services from initial contact to bidding to negotiation of contracts to launch of actual services.

Responsibilities

Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets; and execute business development, offering positioning and sales strategies as a member of the business development team.

Achieve lead generation, prospecting and other sales management goals designed to build an optimal sales channel.

Personally develop strong, long-term relationships and referrals with senior management at leading Africa organization from Government Agencies, NGOs, UN Agencies, International Organisations and Private Corporations for selected targets on the IRES approved client target list. Also develop relationships with selected regulators, industry leaders, and other influential stakeholders.

Manage the end-to-end sales process for all QUALIFIED opportunities including initial client communication, Pre-qualifications, on-site presentations, RFI response, workshops, RFP submission, negotiation and deal signing. The candidate is the focal point for all communication and sales activities with prospects and customers.

Work in close collaboration with IRES’s presales team to ensure that proposed offerings and services fully meet customers’ business and technology needs.

Provide leadership to customers during initial phases of an engagement. Follow up and ensure total client satisfaction through the life cycle of the relationship.

Identify and develop potential alliance partnerships and seek out new market and product growth areas.

Support the team’s market research and competitive positioning analysis in partnership with regional presales, marketing and product development staff.

Adhere to all IRES Sales, Human Resource, and corporate ethical policies, standards and guidelines.

Demonstrate strong personal communication and presentation skills to establish interest, credibility and trust.

Qualifications

Post graduate Qualifications and career track record with major organizations.

8 – 10 years of Sales Experience managing customers within a consultancy firm.

5 years’ experience in international tendering and bidding for government MDA and international organisations.

Substantial experience in developing proposals, management and delivering Consultancy solutions with Major Consulting or Advisory firms.

Well-developed sales, negotiation skills and experience.

Fluency in English, written and spoken.

Background in international sales engagements or in digital initiatives. Open to multicultural environments and working in virtual teams.

Proven track record with reaching targets with Africa and/or global customers

French, optional

How to apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/24





Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Sales and Client Relations Officer

Job description

We are Africa's leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Sales and Client Relations officer to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Sales and Client Relations officer to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Responsibilities

Our ideal candidate should:

Pro-actively engage with customer to identify potential opportunities

Actively seeking out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

Keep a record of all leads and upsell/resell where possible

Update & maintain customer records

Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

To take accountability for timely, comprehensive and conclusive customer responses through email, letters, phone calls and all official communication.

Monitor and track customer requests by ensuring accurate customer records are documented; directed to relevant department, and resolved to customer’s satisfaction

Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients

Building and maintaining relationships with clients

Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with our products and services

Receiving leads from the marketing team and following up on progress

Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.

Support front office with customer follow up and policy disputes by providing resolutions as per set turnaround time.

Qualifications

Degree in Marketing or Business Management.

Accounting certification from a recognized institution.

2 year or more working experience in sales and customer service

Knowledge of digital marketing will be an added advantage.

Experience serving clients from the public and NGO sectors.

Experience in serving international clients.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written

Presentable and an outgoing personality

Administrative writing and reporting skills

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

A team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills

Ambitious, hardworking and creative

Results oriented

Should be able to comply with daily reports.

How to Apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/17





Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: M&E Learning Advisor/Business Development Officer.

Job description

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail M&E Learning Advisor/Business Development Officer, to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail M&E Learning Advisor/Business Development Officer, to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.

Responsibilities

Training and curriculum Development

Identify the M&E training needs, plan and implement training that meets these needs.

Coach, train, and mentor M&E Officers with the aim of strengthening their technical capacity, exchanging knowledge within the M&E team and providing professional development guidance in conjunction with the M&E Manager.

Co-facilitation of international trainings workshops in M&E to our corporate clients.

Business Development

Preparing proposal and responding to related EOI and RFPs

Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings

Planning and preparing presentations

Communicating new product developments to prospective clients

Overseeing the development of marketing literature

Writing reports

Providing management with feedback

Professional

Training M&E including curricula designing, facilitating training workshops etc. for project staff and local stakeholders;

Must be able to deliver under strict deadlines and handle pressure effectively.

Must have at least 5 years of experience in the following areas;

Monitoring, evaluation (M&E)



Social impact or impact assessment



Environmental assessment



International development aid



Statistics



Project planning



Quantitative and/or qualitative research methods



Cost-benefit analysis



Data visualization



Knowledge management

Qualifications

Minimum of Bachelor’s in Economics or Statistics and or related area.

Masters in M&E

Professional Project Management Certification such Prince or PMP.

Professional Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.

Working knowledge of Advanced Excel.

Quantitative and qualitative analysis including use of analysis software such as R, STATA, SPSS and NVivo or Atlas Ti.

Training Experience in designing databases is an added advantage.

How to apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/16





Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: PR, Training & Events Coordinator

Job description

We are looking for an experienced PR, Training & Events Coordinator. You will design, publicize and coordinate workshops, seminars, bootcamps, events, hackathons and training programs for a small, medium and large number of participants.

We are looking for an experienced PR, Training & Events Coordinator. You will design, publicize and coordinate workshops, seminars, bootcamps, events, hackathons and training programs for a small, medium and large number of participants.

Responsibilities

Develop PR campaigns and media relations strategies.

Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, company profile, videos, social media posts etc.)

Prepare and distribute press releases

Development and execution of creative marketing campaigns that align with the company’s strategic direction

Publicist for the organization by organizing events, seminars and other PR activities that aligns to the company’s strategic goals, and serve as the company’s spokesperson.

Daily monitoring of news and events to determine how the company can plugin in.

Develop and maintain strong working relationship with partners including media, employers, regulators, professionals and suppliers.

Scout for external events the company can participate in that are in line with our strategic plans

Organize for speaking engagements as part of our brand building efforts

Manage IRES newsletter

Work with the different departments seeking and providing feedback to focus marketing campaigns/events and to develop branding, messaging, and content delivery campaigns

Co-ordinate with other staff members to ensure successful events and promotions

Conduct industrial needs assessments, identifying data analytics skills or knowledge gaps that need addressing.

Planning, coordinating and organizing training programs including the venue, registration, facilitators and directing the participants to ensure excellent customer experience.

Design and develop training programs in coordination with other staff members. This may include preparation of training curriculum, workshop materials, marketing material and updating online databases.

Marketing relevant training programs, reach out to interested parties, close deals and ensuring minimum capacity registration for each session.

Identify relevant event partners and sponsors and close meaningful relationships while at the same time maintaining the numbers.

Uphold best practices and corporate education principles for training.

Handling many different tasks, under time and cost pressures

Qualifications

Advanced Degree in Journalism, public relations or communications

A minimum of 5 years’ hands on experience in brand building preferably in a service oriented setup

Creative writing skills a MUST

Background in researching, writing and editing publications

Proven work experience as a training coordinator, PR officer, event’s organizer or a similar role.

Hands on experience coordinating multiple training events in a corporate setting.

Adequate knowledge of digital marketing.

Ability to organize events with large groups of hands-on participants.

Ability to execute full training cycle from planning to evaluation.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Familiarity with any type of training software and/or knowledge database.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Strong working knowledge of instructional design theory as well as proof of successful implementation.

Proven track record, showing ability to successfully complete the full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate).

Knowledgeable about both traditional and modern job training methods and techniques

Computer skills, including Microsoft Office proficiency.

Exceptional organizational skills including the ability to handle multiple assignments and prioritize work.

Current membership to a professional body.

How to apply

Application timeline: Open

Application timeline: Open

If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/21





Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Position: Procurement & Supply Chain Learning Advisor and Business Development Officer.

Job description

We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.

We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Procurement Learning Advisor to provides technical procurement expertise on policies, procedures, systems and standards to assist stakeholders undertaking procurement planning, development, sourcing and management to make strategic decisions and effectively meet organizational and business objectives.

Responsibilities

Identify the Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain training needs, plan and implement training that meets these needs.

Coach, train, and mentor Procurement Officers with the aim of strengthening their technical capacity, exchanging knowledge within the Procurement team and providing professional development guidance in conjunction with the Training Manager.

Co-facilitation of international trainings workshops in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management work to our corporate and NGOs clients.

Provide feedback and suggestions on course design and materials to support any areas that need improvement. ​

Review all course curriculums on a regular basis to be prepared to conduct any course assigned on short-notice. ​

Keep up with market developments, innovation and other matters of mutual interest

Apply different tools/techniques appropriately in different procurement situations.

Preparing proposal and responding to related EOI and RFPs

Carrying out market research, analyzing and reporting for insights on client needs

Planning and preparing presentations

Communicating new product developments to prospective clients

Overseeing the development of marketing literature (Product Development)

Writing reports

Develop functional specifications to ensure supply options are not limited.

Providing quarterly Monitoring and Evaluation report for management decisions.

Report on progress towards business objectives, discuss key projects and issues, offer, seek and receive advice.

Key accountabilities in consultancy work

Search, find and follow up tenders in line with business products and services to achieve business objectives

To provide technical support in implementing various consultancy projects

Implementing consultancy projects, developing consultancy reports, policy briefs, communication materials, and presentations on logistics, procurement and Supply Chain Management

Conduct literature reviews and assist in preparing strategy documents

Assist in the development and implementation of capability development initiatives to improve procurement outcomes.

Develop and implement innovative procurement and category management strategies to meet specific business needs, manage risk and deliver value for money.

Advise stakeholders on appropriate procurement governance and performance management mechanisms to monitor, co-ordinate and improve procurement activity and performance.

Qualifications

bachelor’s degree in procurement, supply chain management, logistics/business administration.

5 years’ experience in Management as a Procurement Manager and/or Business Development Manager.

Proven experience in complex project management

Sales and marketing experience preferred

Strong project management and leadership skills

Excellent negotiating skills and ability to maintain networks and relationships

Excellent partnership and networking skills

Knowledge of the local regulations on recycling and environmental law a plus

Understanding of market dynamics and sound business judgment

Ability to lead a team to identify problems, develop and test potential solutions, and scale solutions

Membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage

How to Apply

Application timeline: Open