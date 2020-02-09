Sales Rep
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Position: Software and E-Commerce Sales and Partnerships Representative
Job description
We are a training and consultancy center offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We are looking to hire a skilled Software and E-Commerce Sales and Partnerships Representative Responsible for the merchandising, distribution and selling of software and B2B E-Commerce products developed by the company.
Responsibilities
- Recognize the needs of the consumer and provide detailed information to the consumer about the technical specifications of the computer software offered by the company.
- Develop and execute strategies for lead generation, sales, pricing and all other matters related to revenue generation
- Personally pursue and close key sales opportunities, managing the sales process
- Work with the internal sales team to pursue key prospects
- Provide market feedback to the company leadership regarding competitive offerings, prospect needs and generate product development ideas
- Identify, engage and assist in the development of vendor programs for new product lines
- Build professional and trusting relationships with key customers, leverage existing relationships
- Set and manage client’s expectations
- Create clear, precise and properly detailed client program documentation
- Takes orders over the phone and in person.
- Advises customers on technical matters and recommends appropriate computer configurations.
- Negotiate price for the sale.
- Construct sales pitches and presentations.
- Stay abreast of market trends.
- Assist with the company helpline.
- Demonstrate product features before a sale.
- Respond to pre-qualification questionnaire or information to tender document.
- Negotiate a commercial agreement.
- Help customers maximize the use of software features.
- Advise on appropriate user training.
- Maintain awareness and keep abreast of constantly changing software, hardware systems and peripherals.
Qualifications
- Associate’s degree or 4 years of post-secondary education.
- 3-5 years’ previous experience selling into online accounts
- Working knowledge of the online sales process
- Ability to develop and execute sales strategies and business plans.
- Experience preparing and maintaining sales reports.
- Strong analytical skills, and the ability think “outside of the box” to expand our digital footprint in E-Commerce.
- Excellent customer service skills and commitment to resolve customer issues such as service, pricing, correspondence or other needs/concerns in a timely manner.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong external and internal relationships.
- Advanced knowledge of analytical tools and practices using Microsoft Excel (I.e. advanced formulas, statistical tools, pivot tables, etc.) or similar tool.
- High level of initiative and drive – ability to prioritize a variety of projects and tasks to create focus and to consistently meet and exceed goals.
- Ability to perform time sensitive projects and meet deadlines.
- Ability to perform with minimal supervision in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Merchandising, or related field.
- E-Commerce/digital sales experience, preferable selling data analysis and statistical software or B2B E-commerce products.
- Experience making sales calls to companies and non-traditional accounts.
- Understanding of quantitative and qualitative research.
How to apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/20
Digital Marketing
Position: Digital Marketing Executive
Location: Nairobi
Job description
We are international capacity building and research consultancy firm offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We seek to recruit a young, aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and creative Digital Marketing Executive to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.
Develops strong and innovative digital marketing strategies, using SEO, PPC, and other techniques to drive traffic to company pages and generate interest in company products and services. Creates engaging written, graphic, and video content while staying up-to-date on latest marketing technologies and social media.
Responsibilities
Our ideal candidate should:
- Manage and maintain the organization’s website(s)
- Write copy for email marketing campaigns
- Ability to work with a database for Email marketing and drip emails campaigns
- Manage email and social media marketing campaigns
- Innovate and present new marketing platforms and strategies
- Continually work on the Search Engine Optimization of the website(s)
- Use Google Analytics, Google AdWords, and other relevant sites and manage link building strategies, content marketing strategies, and social media presences
- Track and analyze website traffic flow and provide regular internal reports
- Perform Online Paid Advertising
- Drive traffic to company pages
- Fix any errors or bugs in online content
- Edit and post videos, podcasts and audio content to online sites
- Arrange webinars and webcasts
- Develop engaging online content including clickbait, forums, videos, graphics, and blogs; monitor and analyze content success
- Identify new trends in digital marketing, evaluate new technologies and ensure the brand is at the forefront of industry developments, particularly developments in mobile marketing
- Keep abreast of new social media sites, web technologies, and digital marketing trends; implement these new technologies in developing campaigns and update current campaigns to include new information
- Forecast marketing campaign growth and ROI for marketing campaigns
- Attain key performance indicators such as reducing the website bounce rate, increasing dwell time or improving conversion
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising or Marketing,
- Google Ads Certification required
- 2-4 Years’ Experience in Marketing,
- Strong Written and Verbal Communication Skills, Editing
- 2 or more years of experience as a Digital Marketer Executive, developing and implementing digital marketing strategies.
- Good knowledge of all different digital marketing channels
- Good knowledge and experience with online marketing tools and best practices
- Knowledge of Retargeting/Remarketing, Display, and Rich Media/Video Advertising
- 1 years of hands on experience with SEO/SEM, Google Analytics, Adwords and CRM software
- Familiarity with web design
- 1 year working experience with video editing, Photoshop, InDesign, Facebook, Twitter
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Blogging
- Intermediate WordPress and web development skills
- Intermediate Video Editing, Animation and Photo Editing
How to Apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/23
HR & Admin
Position: Human Resource & Administration Officer
Location: Nairobi
Job description
We are a training and consultancy center offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Human Resource & Administration Officer, to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.
Responsibilities
- Provide support for the whole HR function across recruitment, induction, remuneration, performance management, employment relations, HR policy and procedures, learning and development, health and safety
- Day to day handling of staff matters.
- Dealing with labour issues as they arise.
- Preparing and implementing HR manual.
- Preparing and rolling out of HR policies and procedures.
- Preparing and tracking Key Performance Indicators of personnel
- Convening and conducting the process of performance reviews for personnel
- Approving job descriptions and advertisements
- Organising staff training sessions and activities
- Monitoring staff performance and attendance
- Advising line managers and other employees on employment law and the employer’s own employment policies and procedures
- Heading internal audit function
- Assess whether internal controls are sufficient and working as intended and operating procedures are efficient and complete.
- Ensure that the organisation is complying with relevant laws and statutes
- Identify shortfalls and gaps in processes
- Investigate fraud
- Communicate the findings and recommendations
- Planning, coordinating and organizing training programs including the venue, registration, facilitators and directing the participants to ensure excellent customer experience.
- Design and develop training programs in coordination with other staff members. This may include preparation of training curriculum, workshop materials, marketing material and updating online databases.
Qualifications
- Advanced Degree in HR
- Professional certificate and member of IHRM with current practicing certificate
- Experience in an HR position for 5 years.
- Experience with implementing and tracking personnel KPI’s.
- Familiarity with the national labour laws
- Basic accounting or internal audit experience.
How to apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/22
Email Marketing
Position: Email Marketing Specialist
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Indepth Research Services (IRES) is a global institutional capacity building, technical and management consultancy firm with its head office in Nairobi, Kenya. We offer technical and management consultancy services as well as education and training services designed for individuals’ and groups from organizations working in public, non-profit and private sectors. We are looking to hire an Email Marketing Specialist
Responsibilities
- Managing the companies email campaigns and communicating company brands through email marketing
- Analysis of current email marketing campaigns and making recommendations for improvement
- Managing trigger email campaigns throughout the customer lifecycle to maximise sales
- Carrying out segmentation of the database and implementing remarketing strategies
- A/B Testing on various email campaigns to establish the most effective
- Tracking and reporting on email campaigns in order to guide improvements
- Ensuring all email campaigns comply with current email best practice in the industry
- Developing a clear CRM strategy
- Creating well-written copy that is free from mistakes
- Collaborating with Graphic Designers to improve the appearance layout of outputs
- Maintaining a database of customers who have opted to receive our correspondence
- Distributing emails through the use of automation software
- Write newsletters including all company updates
Qualifications
- Degree in Advertising/Marketing or related field
- At least 2 years of proven work experience in the above-mentioned expertise areas
- Outstanding copywriting and copyediting abilities
- Proven work experience in Email marketing
- Hands on experience with HTML and content management systems
- Proficiency in marketing automation technology
- Familiarity with analytical and database tools e.g Hubspot
How to Apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/28
Business Development
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Position: Business Development Officer; Consultancy Projects
Job description
The Business Development Officer position is a key senior sales role within the IRES Kenya Business Development team, responsible for executing regional sales and business development strategies. The candidate would be primarily playing a hunter role, responsible for securing new clients into TCS, expanding business development activities. The organization offers a consulting-led services to Government MDA, Aid and charitable organisations and private companies
The position’s primary responsibility for the selected candidate is to achieve new Order Book Value (OBV) targets for IRES services and products sold to the selected target clients. The candidate will develop revenue-producing relationships with decision-making CxO level executives at leading firms, as well as drive the sales cycle of all assigned sales opportunities from initial prospect communication through contract execution working along with Learning Advisory team(s).
Incumbent will oversee the entire sales effort for consultancy services from initial contact to bidding to negotiation of contracts to launch of actual services.
Responsibilities
- Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets; and execute business development, offering positioning and sales strategies as a member of the business development team.
- Achieve lead generation, prospecting and other sales management goals designed to build an optimal sales channel.
- Personally develop strong, long-term relationships and referrals with senior management at leading Africa organization from Government Agencies, NGOs, UN Agencies, International Organisations and Private Corporations for selected targets on the IRES approved client target list. Also develop relationships with selected regulators, industry leaders, and other influential stakeholders.
- Manage the end-to-end sales process for all QUALIFIED opportunities including initial client communication, Pre-qualifications, on-site presentations, RFI response, workshops, RFP submission, negotiation and deal signing. The candidate is the focal point for all communication and sales activities with prospects and customers.
- Work in close collaboration with IRES’s presales team to ensure that proposed offerings and services fully meet customers’ business and technology needs.
- Provide leadership to customers during initial phases of an engagement. Follow up and ensure total client satisfaction through the life cycle of the relationship.
- Identify and develop potential alliance partnerships and seek out new market and product growth areas.
- Support the team’s market research and competitive positioning analysis in partnership with regional presales, marketing and product development staff.
- Adhere to all IRES Sales, Human Resource, and corporate ethical policies, standards and guidelines.
- Demonstrate strong personal communication and presentation skills to establish interest, credibility and trust.
Qualifications
- Post graduate Qualifications and career track record with major organizations.
- 8 – 10 years of Sales Experience managing customers within a consultancy firm.
- 5 years’ experience in international tendering and bidding for government MDA and international organisations.
- Substantial experience in developing proposals, management and delivering Consultancy solutions with Major Consulting or Advisory firms.
- Well-developed sales, negotiation skills and experience.
- Fluency in English, written and spoken.
- Background in international sales engagements or in digital initiatives. Open to multicultural environments and working in virtual teams.
- Proven track record with reaching targets with Africa and/or global customers
- French, optional
How to apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/24
Client Relations
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Position: Sales and Client Relations Officer
Job description
We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Sales and Client Relations officer to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.
Responsibilities
Our ideal candidate should:
- Pro-actively engage with customer to identify potential opportunities
- Actively seeking out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media
- Keep a record of all leads and upsell/resell where possible
- Update & maintain customer records
- Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections
- To take accountability for timely, comprehensive and conclusive customer responses through email, letters, phone calls and all official communication.
- Monitor and track customer requests by ensuring accurate customer records are documented; directed to relevant department, and resolved to customer’s satisfaction
- Escalating and resolving areas of concern as raised by clients
- Building and maintaining relationships with clients
- Conducting business reviews to ensure clients are satisfied with our products and services
- Receiving leads from the marketing team and following up on progress
- Liaising with internal departments to ensure client needs are fulfilled effectively.
- Support front office with customer follow up and policy disputes by providing resolutions as per set turnaround time.
Qualifications
- Degree in Marketing or Business Management.
- Accounting certification from a recognized institution.
- 2 year or more working experience in sales and customer service
- Knowledge of digital marketing will be an added advantage.
- Experience serving clients from the public and NGO sectors.
- Experience in serving international clients.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Excellent Communication skills, both oral and written
- Presentable and an outgoing personality
- Administrative writing and reporting skills
- Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
- A team player with a positive attitude and good interpersonal and communication skills
- Ambitious, hardworking and creative
- Results oriented
- Should be able to comply with daily reports.
How to Apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/17
M&E Advisor
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Position: M&E Learning Advisor/Business Development Officer.
Job description
We are a training and consultancy center offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail M&E Learning Advisor/Business Development Officer, to manage all communications, both internally and externally on full time basis.
Responsibilities
Training and curriculum Development
- Identify the M&E training needs, plan and implement training that meets these needs.
- Coach, train, and mentor M&E Officers with the aim of strengthening their technical capacity, exchanging knowledge within the M&E team and providing professional development guidance in conjunction with the M&E Manager.
- Co-facilitation of international trainings workshops in M&E to our corporate clients.
Business Development
- Preparing proposal and responding to related EOI and RFPs
- Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings
- Planning and preparing presentations
- Communicating new product developments to prospective clients
- Overseeing the development of marketing literature
- Writing reports
- Providing management with feedback
Professional
- Training M&E including curricula designing, facilitating training workshops etc. for project staff and local stakeholders;
- Must be able to deliver under strict deadlines and handle pressure effectively.
- Must have at least 5 years of experience in the following areas;
- Monitoring, evaluation (M&E)
- Social impact or impact assessment
- Environmental assessment
- International development aid
- Statistics
- Project planning
- Quantitative and/or qualitative research methods
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Data visualization
- Knowledge management
Qualifications
- Minimum of Bachelor’s in Economics or Statistics and or related area.
- Masters in M&E
- Professional Project Management Certification such Prince or PMP.
- Professional Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.
- Working knowledge of Advanced Excel.
- Quantitative and qualitative analysis including use of analysis software such as R, STATA, SPSS and NVivo or Atlas Ti.
- Training Experience in designing databases is an added advantage.
How to apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/16
PR Coordinator
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Position: PR, Training & Events Coordinator
Job description
We are a training and consultancy center offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We are looking for an experienced PR, Training & Events Coordinator. You will design, publicize and coordinate workshops, seminars, bootcamps, events, hackathons and training programs for a small, medium and large number of participants.
Responsibilities
- Develop PR campaigns and media relations strategies.
- Edit and update promotional material and publications (brochures, company profile, videos, social media posts etc.)
- Prepare and distribute press releases
- Development and execution of creative marketing campaigns that align with the company’s strategic direction
- Publicist for the organization by organizing events, seminars and other PR activities that aligns to the company’s strategic goals, and serve as the company’s spokesperson.
- Daily monitoring of news and events to determine how the company can plugin in.
- Develop and maintain strong working relationship with partners including media, employers, regulators, professionals and suppliers.
- Scout for external events the company can participate in that are in line with our strategic plans
- Organize for speaking engagements as part of our brand building efforts
- Manage IRES newsletter
- Work with the different departments seeking and providing feedback to focus marketing campaigns/events and to develop branding, messaging, and content delivery campaigns
- Co-ordinate with other staff members to ensure successful events and promotions
- Conduct industrial needs assessments, identifying data analytics skills or knowledge gaps that need addressing.
- Planning, coordinating and organizing training programs including the venue, registration, facilitators and directing the participants to ensure excellent customer experience.
- Design and develop training programs in coordination with other staff members. This may include preparation of training curriculum, workshop materials, marketing material and updating online databases.
- Marketing relevant training programs, reach out to interested parties, close deals and ensuring minimum capacity registration for each session.
- Identify relevant event partners and sponsors and close meaningful relationships while at the same time maintaining the numbers.
- Uphold best practices and corporate education principles for training.
- Handling many different tasks, under time and cost pressures
Qualifications
- Advanced Degree in Journalism, public relations or communications
- A minimum of 5 years’ hands on experience in brand building preferably in a service oriented setup
- Creative writing skills a MUST
- Background in researching, writing and editing publications
- Proven work experience as a training coordinator, PR officer, event’s organizer or a similar role.
- Hands on experience coordinating multiple training events in a corporate setting.
- Adequate knowledge of digital marketing.
- Ability to organize events with large groups of hands-on participants.
- Ability to execute full training cycle from planning to evaluation.
- Excellent organizational and communication skills.
- Familiarity with any type of training software and/or knowledge database.
- Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Strong working knowledge of instructional design theory as well as proof of successful implementation.
- Proven track record, showing ability to successfully complete the full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate).
- Knowledgeable about both traditional and modern job training methods and techniques
- Computer skills, including Microsoft Office proficiency.
- Exceptional organizational skills including the ability to handle multiple assignments and prioritize work.
- Current membership to a professional body.
How to apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/21
Procurement Advisor
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Position: Procurement & Supply Chain Learning Advisor and Business Development Officer.
Job description
We are Africa’s leading training and consultancy center since 2003, offering technical consultancy and training services designed for individual and organizations in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water and sanitation sectors.
We seek to recruit an aggressive, confident, fluent, mature and keen to detail Procurement Learning Advisor to provides technical procurement expertise on policies, procedures, systems and standards to assist stakeholders undertaking procurement planning, development, sourcing and management to make strategic decisions and effectively meet organizational and business objectives.
Responsibilities
- Identify the Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain training needs, plan and implement training that meets these needs.
- Coach, train, and mentor Procurement Officers with the aim of strengthening their technical capacity, exchanging knowledge within the Procurement team and providing professional development guidance in conjunction with the Training Manager.
- Co-facilitation of international trainings workshops in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management work to our corporate and NGOs clients.
- Provide feedback and suggestions on course design and materials to support any areas that need improvement.
- Review all course curriculums on a regular basis to be prepared to conduct any course assigned on short-notice.
- Keep up with market developments, innovation and other matters of mutual interest
- Apply different tools/techniques appropriately in different procurement situations.
- Preparing proposal and responding to related EOI and RFPs
- Carrying out market research, analyzing and reporting for insights on client needs
- Planning and preparing presentations
- Communicating new product developments to prospective clients
- Overseeing the development of marketing literature (Product Development)
- Writing reports
- Develop functional specifications to ensure supply options are not limited.
- Providing quarterly Monitoring and Evaluation report for management decisions.
- Report on progress towards business objectives, discuss key projects and issues, offer, seek and receive advice.
Key accountabilities in consultancy work
- Search, find and follow up tenders in line with business products and services to achieve business objectives
- To provide technical support in implementing various consultancy projects
- Implementing consultancy projects, developing consultancy reports, policy briefs, communication materials, and presentations on logistics, procurement and Supply Chain Management
- Conduct literature reviews and assist in preparing strategy documents
- Assist in the development and implementation of capability development initiatives to improve procurement outcomes.
- Develop and implement innovative procurement and category management strategies to meet specific business needs, manage risk and deliver value for money.
- Advise stakeholders on appropriate procurement governance and performance management mechanisms to monitor, co-ordinate and improve procurement activity and performance.
Qualifications
- bachelor’s degree in procurement, supply chain management, logistics/business administration.
- 5 years’ experience in Management as a Procurement Manager and/or Business Development Manager.
- Proven experience in complex project management
- Sales and marketing experience preferred
- Strong project management and leadership skills
- Excellent negotiating skills and ability to maintain networks and relationships
- Excellent partnership and networking skills
- Knowledge of the local regulations on recycling and environmental law a plus
- Understanding of market dynamics and sound business judgment
- Ability to lead a team to identify problems, develop and test potential solutions, and scale solutions
- Membership to a relevant professional body is an added advantage
How to Apply
Application timeline: Open
If you meet the above criteria, please follow the link below to register as a job seeker, create your career profile/portfolio account and apply for the job. https://thenetworkedpros.com/jobview/12
