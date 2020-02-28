Friday February 28, 2020 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted the Kenyan Government over how it is dealing with the coronavirus menace.





The deadly virus, whose origin is in Wuhan, China, has already claimed lives of 2,800 people and left over 83,000 infected worldwide.





Addressing the media on Friday at the party’s offices, Karua slammed the Government over what she described as reckless mishandling of the global outbreak of the virus.





Karua blamed the Government for exposing the 48 million Kenyans to the risk of contracting the virus even after admitting that the Ministry of Health is not prepared to handle the disease.





“The Government is talking about a paltry 11 beds (testing and monitoring) for the whole country for the dreaded disease yet there is no proper monitoring at border entry points and at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA),” she said.





She also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the shutting down of Kenya’s airspace to deal with the deadly scourge that has shaken the world economy.



