Friday February 28, 2020 - Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has dismissed the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies saying they are being used by politicians to fuel hatred among Kenyans.





Addressing the media at her party headquarters in Nairobi on Friday, Ms. Karua said the rallies have become exclusive and are being used to spread hate.





Ms. Karua said the divisive remarks must stop and Kenyans allowed to ventilate on the report unhindered.





“The rallies so far have given the impression that unless [people] support the whole of the BBI, they are not welcome and are considered enemies," Karua said





"The recent Narok rally took ethnic intolerance a notch higher and the fact that the BBI drivers at the rally did not seek to set the record straight there and then is not only unhealthy but also suggests that they were at peace with those divisive and unconstitutional remarks,” Karua added.





BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, and is aimed at uniting Kenyans.



