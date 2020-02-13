Thursday, February 13, 2020 - Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of businesswoman, Monica Kimani, has finally been released on bail.





Jowie, who has spent 16 months in custody was allowed to have his freedom provided he pays Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative of Sh3 million bond.





While delivering the ruling, Justice Wakiaga, who once described Jowie as a ‘Woman eater’ said that there are no reasons to deny the suspect bail saying the circumstances have already changed.









However, the accused was barred from commenting on the case on any social media platforms or contacting witnesses in the case.





He has also been asked to report to the area chief every last Thursday of the month.





Irungu, who is charged alongside his former fiancée, disgraced journalist Jacque Maribe, has also been asked to deposit his passport in court and warned against getting a new one or any other travel document pending his trial.





This comes days after Kenyans accused the Judiciary of favoring the rich and famous after Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, was granted bail in a shooting incident while Jowie was being incarcerated.



