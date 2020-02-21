Friday, February 21, 2020- The The family of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve has revealed how the management of Nairobi Hospital has been harassing them over Sh 7.5 million hospital bill incurred by the DJ when he was shot by Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino last month.





The MP, who is charged with attempted murder was released on a Sh10 million cash bail to be paid in installments and channeled towards the victim’s hospital bill.





Trial magistrate Francis Andai ruled that the MP shall meet the initial medical expenses of the victim and to this end up to the value of Sh10 million, an amount he said was equivalent to the value of cash bail the court had set for him.





But the family of DJ Evolve has complained that the Nairobi Hospital is demanding money to pay for hospital bill from them instead of asking the Court and Babu Owino to settle the bill as what the magistrate stated in the ruling.





“DJ Evolve's Bill is currently at 7.5 Million. Babu Owino has not paid a dime since his release. Only the 600k he paid before his bail. The DJ is Being fed with tubes. His Health isn't okay and Nairobi Hospital keeps calling the mother to start paying the Bill. This is sad,” said one of the family members.



