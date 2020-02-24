



Monday February 24, 2020 - High Court suspends corruption case against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich





The Magistrate's court on Monday suspended the ongoing corruption suit against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his 28 co-accused.





The ruling came following an application made by one of the suspects in the case, Mr. Richard Malebe.





Malebe was charged in the case after he was named as one of the directors of Italian corporation CMC di Ravenna.









Malebe had, on numerous occasions, pleaded with the court to drop the suit against him claiming that he had resigned from the company at the time of the scandal.





Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti explained that the 30 day suspension is in line with respecting orders issued by the High Court.





"Since all the accused persons are jointly charged the net effect is that all the 29 suspects have been affected by the superior court orders," the magistrate directed.





The 29 persons have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the public through a frivolous Sh63 billion dams’ project.





