Friday, February 28, 2020 - A Luo man has caused excitement on social media after he tied the knot with a pretty white lady.





The young man identified as Otieno, who hails from a sleepy village in Siaya County, swept the heart of the white lady, prompting her to fly miles away from her motherland to exchange vows with him here in Kenya.





The photos have elicited mixed reactions on social media, with a section of Kenyans saying that Otieno might have confused the pretty lady with a good dick popularly known as, “Chuma Ya Doshi.”





Don’t you just love this couple?



