Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - The number of pregnant women who opt for Cesarean delivery (also called a Cesarean Section or CS) has been on the rise lately.





While some cases are due to genuine emergencies where the lives of the mother and baby are in danger, this guy reckons that some women prefer C-section delivery because they are ‘too lazy to push’





It all started after a social media user warned women against risking their lives because they want to deliver like Hebrew women (natural delivery) noting that so many women have lost their lives as a result.





''You see this thing called delivering like Hebrew Women, it has sent many mothers and kids to early graves.”





“Don't be deceived!'' his post read.





In response, another user went out on a limb and claimed that majority of women today prefer C-section despite being fit and healthy because they are too lazy to push.





He wrote:





"The majority of women today are too lazy to push in the labour room."





“How can a woman certified by a doctor to be medically fit to deliver her baby opt to go for CS? Is that not madness."





“I am yet to see the reason behind that madness."





"A man will use the money meant for family upkeep to settle operational bills even when the woman can deliver on her own."





“That is how wicked and heartless some women can be."



"Plunging their husbands into avoidable expenses."





“God may such woman never near me."



