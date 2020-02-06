Thursday, February 6, 2020 - A randy Catholic Priest escaped death narrowly after he was caught having sex with a married woman at her husband’s home.





Father Wesonga Maloba of Gatundu Parish was recused by police officers after he was busted in the act with Susan Kivuva by her husband, Thomas Mulwa, on Wednesday at 4am in in Kathonzweni Sub County, Makueni County.





Mulwa, who is a businessman and licensed gun holder, is said to have returned home and found a strange car parked outside his house.





When he asked his domestic worker about the car, he was informed that it belonged to a priest.





Mulwa called out his wife to open the door but she flatly refused to open.





That is when Mulwa drew his gun and fired four shots at Fr. Maloba’s car tyres and deflated all of them while screaming blue murder.





However, police officers from Kathonzweni arrived shortly at Mulwa’s home and disarmed him after someone reported the incident.





Police confiscated Mulwa’s Ceska pistol with two empty magazines and 13 bullets.





Makueni police boss, Joseph Napeiyian, confirmed the incident but declined to divulge more details



