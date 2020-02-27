Thursday, February 27, 2020 - A grisly accident involving a Kenya Prison bus and a saloon car has left a man and a child dead.





The Thursday morning accident happened when a Nissan Tiida collided head-on with a GK prison bus along Haile Selassie Avenue.





According to witnesses, the driver of the Tiida was trying to overtake in the opposite lane when the collision happened.





While confirming the deaths, officers in charge of traffic in Nairobi, Joshua Omukata, said that the Kenya Prison bus was headed towards Upper Hill while the saloon car was headed towards the CBD.





The driver of the Saloon car and the minor were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

No one in Kenya Prison’s bus was injured.





See photos below.












