Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - Renowned law scholar and academician, Prof Makau Mutua, has lambasted Kenya’s ruling elite and the media for trying to sanitise former President Daniel Moi, who died on Tuesday morning.





Immediately he died, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, were among senior Government officials who hailed praises at the late Moi terming him as a “Great African Statesman”.





The media joined the foray and they temporarily suspended their normal programmes on TVs and radios and started singing praise songs in favour of the dictator.





But sharing his thoughts via social media on Tuesday, Prof Makau said it a big shame for the ruling elite and the media to praise a dictator, who looted Kenya and impoverished it.





He also said that the late Moi committed gross human rights violations and it is only madmen who can praise the dictator.





“There’s an ELITE PROTECTION RACKET in Kenya.”





“Why are Kenya’s ruling class, the intelligentsia, and the media falling over each other to LAUNDER, SANITIZE, and IMMORTALIZE Daniel Moi?”





“The DICTATOR looted Kenya, impoverished it, and committed GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS. Shame!,” Makau, who is based in the United States, stated.



