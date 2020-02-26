Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda has been caught red-handed celebrating the handing over of Nairobi County to the National Government on Tuesday.
During the event witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, Mike Sonko, who has a dozen of criminal cases pending in court, handed over the functions of Nairobi County to the National Government.
A video clip has emerged of Maina Kamanda and a group of Nairobi MCAs discussing in native Kikuyu language saying how they will steal billions once the National Government takes over Nairobi.
Kamanda, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was even heard saying how Mike Sonko oppressed the Kikuyu community who are the majority in Nairobi.
Here is a short clip of Maina Kamanda and rogue MCAs admitting how they will steal from Nairobians after Mike Sonko surrendered the County to Uhuru.
The Kenyan DAILY POSTWhen leaders perform, all sort of challenges come through. Maina Kamanda want to bribe the kikuyu #GreedyMCAs to impeach Hon Mike Sonko. pic.twitter.com/MMgUQDPqS9— Joseph Omondi (@omondii_) February 26, 2020
