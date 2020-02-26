Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda has been caught red-handed celebrating the handing over of Nairobi County to the National Government on Tuesday.





During the event witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, Mike Sonko, who has a dozen of criminal cases pending in court, handed over the functions of Nairobi County to the National Government.





A video clip has emerged of Maina Kamanda and a group of Nairobi MCAs discussing in native Kikuyu language saying how they will steal billions once the National Government takes over Nairobi.





Kamanda, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was even heard saying how Mike Sonko oppressed the Kikuyu community who are the majority in Nairobi.



