



Wednesday, February 5, 2020 -A man is nursing injuries after he was assaulted by his wife.





The merciless woman poured hot boiling oil on her husband after an argument, leaving him with serious injuries.





A video shared online shows the poor man displaying the serious burns he sustained after he was attacked by his wife.





Cases of domestic violence among men have been on the rise.





Most men who are battered by their wives suffer in silence because they are afraid of being ridiculed.





See the serious injuries that this man sustained after he was assaulted by his wife.











