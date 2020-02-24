Monday February 24, 2020 - Alego Usonga MP, Samuel Atandi, has slammed Luo community Governors saying they are clueless on the Building Bridges Initiative.





In an interview with a local daily on Sunday , Atandi asked ODM Governors to keep off BBI rallies due to what he called their poor grasp of what the report was all about.





“I am asking all Luo Nyanza Governors to go back to work.”





“You have zero content for BBI national conversations.”





“After all, Baba has already read the report.”





“It is shameful to attend all the forums, but when allowed to speak, the only thing you get right is greetings.”





“Zero language, zero content,” he stated.





However, Atandi said the only Luo Governor who should be allowed to speak is Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyongo.





“It seems it is only Nyong’o who has an idea of what BBI is all about and should represent them to end these weekly embarrassments our people are treated to,” Atandi noted.



