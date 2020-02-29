Saturday, February 29, 2020

- Police have arrested a 26 year old prison warder based at Malindi GK Prison in Kilifi County after he killed his girlfriend.





The suspect Tairus Mwangi, hit his girlfriend Purity Karwira multiple times in the head using a hammer, killing her on the spot.





Mwangi and Karirwa dated for one and a half years after meeting on facebook.





According to the deceased brother’s Erick Kimathi, their affair was full of physical abuse.





Mwangi is said to have travelled to Nairobi from Kilifi on Tuesday, February 25 and asked Karwira to meet him so that they could iron out their differences.





She accepted the request and Mwangi went and picked her from her friend’s place in Eastlands.





He then took her to his sister’s place in Ruaka, where he committed the murder after a quarrel.





He is said to have hit her with a hammer several times, killing her on the spot.





CCTV footage from the crime scene showed Mwangi leaving his sister’s house after committing the crime.





The suspect’s sister arrived at her house on Wednesday evening and found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood.





She reported the matter to a local police station, prompting a hunt for the suspect who had escaped.





He was tracked by DCI detectives who tracked him to a bar in Kahawa West.





Mwangi was arrested and taken to Karuri police station in Kiambu County, where he is being held.





Here’s a photo of the suspect who committed the heinous murder.

















Here are photos of the deceased

















