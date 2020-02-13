Thursday February 13, 2020 - When President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at Kabarak University for the burial of retired President Daniel Moi, senior Government officials were obviously on standby to receive the head of state.





Uhuru was in the company of his beautiful wife, Margaret Kenyatta.





However, one weird thing happened to the First Lady that almost embarrassed her.





As the President was busy shaking the hands of those who were welcoming him and his wife, one senior Government official unintentionally stepped on Margaret’s toe, and apparently inflicted great pain on her.





Upon realising what he had just done, the official hurriedly stepped away and frantically apologized to Maggy.





And when he was forgiven for being a bit careless, he shook her hand, again, smiling in an embarrassed manner perhaps out of shame.



