Monday February 3, 2020 - Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has castigated the Judiciary over recent orders that nearly turned into another disaster involving a collapsed school building.





Speaking in Nakuru, Magoha said that he was perturbed by the reopening of St Charles Mutego Primary School in Dagoretti, yet he had ordered the closure of the institution due to poor infrastructure.





Despite indicating that the structures posed danger to the students, the court went ahead and ordered for the immediate reopening of the school, a move that incensed the education CS.





"I would like the Magistrate who gave that court order to re-examine it urgently because that building has since collapsed.”





“We are just lucky that there were no children in that building," Magoha said.





The CS also called out Chief Justice David Maraga going on to advise that he gets his house in order with regard to how they arrive at rulings.





"Going forward, I would like to urge my very good friend CJ Maraga - I am not qualified to advise him, but I am kindly pleading with him that he should kindly ask his judicial officers to visit the schools before they give judicial orders which definitely endanger the lives of our children," he said.



