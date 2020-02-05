Thursday, February 6, 2020 - Lee Njiru, President Daniel Moi’s long-serving Press Secretary, has finally addressed speculation that he could be one of Moi’s secret sons.





Njiru’s striking resemblance with the late former President has left tongues wagging but he has now set the record straight.





Speaking on Citizen TV‘s JKL Show on Wednesday, Njiru, who has worked for Moi for over 40-years, stated that he’s certain that Moi could not have been his father and explained why.









When Jeff paused the question to him, Njiru said:





”I was born in 1949 in Embu, Mzee Moi had not been to Embu during that time

”I look like a younger brother not like a son,”





Mzee Moi, who died aged 95, kept his personal life out of the public light throughout his 24-year tyrannical rule.





Mzee Moi separated with his wife and mother of his six children, Lena, a few years before he succeeded President Kenyatta in 1978.





Their children include Gideon Moi, the late Jonathan Toroitich, John Mark, Raymond, and Philip Moi, his daughters Jennifer (Phillip's twin), Doris and June (adopted).





Watch the video below.



