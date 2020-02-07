Friday February 7, 2020 - The finer details of the secret meeting held on Monday, January 27th between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, at State House, Nairobi, have been revealed.





A telephone call was all that was required for the DP to cut short his planned trip to Naivasha to address rebel MPs backing his 2022 presidential bid.





In that call, the President called Ruto by his first name, William.





It was a meeting where tempers flared with an angry President daring his deputy to decamp from the Jubilee Party if he felt he was being mistreated and in return the DP demanding to know who was in charge of the country - Uhuru or Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





Uhuru told Ruto that he is the Jubilee Party leader, and will remain so, and dared him to decamp to another outfit, saying that filling the gap he will leave behind would be easy.





Uhuru further told the DP that he entered into a pact with Raila on March 9th 2018 in his capacity as the Jubilee Party leader and Raila as the ODM leader and had no apologies for doing so.





The President demanded to know why Ruto was reading mischief in all his undertakings that he said were meant to foster national unity including the March 9th 2018 handshake with Raila.





Due to the bitter spat at State House with Ruto remaining adamant that he is opposed to the handshake and the current shape BBI is taking, Uhuru was forced to declare in Nyandarua that he will not support anybody for the Presidency come 2022.



