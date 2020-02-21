Friday, February 21, 2020- City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi aka Grand Mullah, has fulfilled a promise he made to a security guard last month.





On January 24th, Ahmednasir took to twitter to narrate how he met the watchman who stays near Lenana School and walks 15 kms daily to his place of work in Lavington.





Ahmednasir revealed that he gave the security officer a lift in his fancy car and was moved by his story and decided to give him Sh 1 million to start a small business.

















Today, the security guard and his family visited Ahmednasir at his office where he presented them with a cheque of Ksh1 million.









His kind gesture and generosity have wowed Kenyans and restored faith in humanity.





See the photos below.







