F riday, February 7, 2020 - Former NTV presenter, Larry Madowo, was on Thursday rushed to a US hospital after falling ill.





Madowo, who is now an employee of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), was rushed to hospital by an ambulance in what many suspected was a case of the deadly coronavirus.





Ambulance attendants were wearing hazmat suits and masks as they rushed the scribe to the nearest hospital.

But in a social media post, after he was treated, Madowo dismissed reports that he had coronavirus.





“It’s all fun and games until you end up in the emergency room considering your own mortality."



"No, it wasn’t for coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live," Madowo tweeted.





Madowo relocated to the United States, pitching camp at the Columbia University in New York in July 2019 as a full-time student.



