Thursday, February 20, 2020 - This lady sent pregnancy results to her boyfriend lying that she is pregnant to try and test his loyalty but things turned south so fast.





Apparently, she just wanted to see whether he is loyal when she faked the pregnancy and sent him the results.





The man responded to the breaking news by disowning the pregnancy, saying that he has no intention of becoming a father and so, the lady should look for the man who impregnated her.





The lady then informed her boyfriend that she was just joking after he disowned the pregnancy and what followed will leave you in stitches.





The poor dude was left begging as his girlfriend unleashed a barrage of insults to him.

This lady has a PhD in insults.





Follow the chat.







