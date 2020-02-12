Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has encouraged ladies to stop using chemicals to enlarge their booties and embrace their natural beauty.





The rapper shared a scary photo of a lady, who was deformed after she tried to enlarge her buttocks.





She sustained life threatening injuries on her buttocks after she used dangerous chemicals, hoping to get big buttocks like those of Vera Sidika.





Ladies, see this photo and be-warned.



