Thursday, February 6, 2020 - A day after all insurers blacklisted Nairobi women’s hospital, the Kenya Revenue Authority has suspended the facility from its list of service providers.





KRA staff have been advised to seek medical attention from other facilities until the issues facing the hospital are resolved.





The hospital is on the spot after leaked conversations showed how the bosses use underhand and unethical tactics to mint money from patients.









From the leaked conversation, the hospital has a daily target of revenue to make and use dirty tricks to hit the target including over-billing and putting patients through a string of unnecessary tests.





Meanwhile, the hospital’s directors have issued a statement dismissing the expose and stated that they conducting internal investigations.





The statement read: "We have noted with a lot of concern reports appearing in various media platforms in the recent past suggesting that there is some systematic approach by the hospital to unfairly generate revenue from patients.





“Although we don't believe this is the case, and in fact it is antithetical to our foundational principles, we take these allegations very seriously and are conducting an internal review as well as cooperating with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council as they carry out their independent review,"



