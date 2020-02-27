Friday, February 28, 2020 - Kenya Airways has suspended an employee who recorded and shared a video of a plane with 239 passengers landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.(JKIA)





From the short clip, the Chinese nationals were seen wearing face masks while Kenyan officials didn’t have any safety gear.





According to the letter from the Chief human resource manager Evelyne Munyoki, the suspended staff was identified as one Gire Ali.





"Following a report of video of China Southern flights arrival at JKIA and circulation of the video clip widely on social media and your alleged involvement in the matter, it has been decided that you be suspended from duty with effect from Feb 27.





"This is to pave way for further investigations into the matter. During the period of suspension, you will be required to avail yourself to the investigating team.





"You are therefore required to remain contactable and within reach during the period. Also, note that the suspension period will be on full salary," the letter read.





The decision by the government to allow the flights from China where the Coronavirus originated from has sparked outrage among Kenyans.





The fact that the Chinese nationals are supposed to self-quarantine for 14 days has left many Kenyans living in anxiety.





See the letter below.



