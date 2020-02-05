Wednesday, February 5, 2020- Late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s 24-year tyrannical rule was marred with extrajudicial killings and mass detention without trial of his perceived opponents.





Among Moi’s many victims is veteran human rights activist and politician, Koigi Wamwere.





Koigi was tortured in the infamous Nyayo Chambers and sent to Kamiti Maximum Prison for nine years.





Speaking on Citizen TV just after Moi died aged 95, Koigi said he has found it hard to forget what he underwent and may never forgive Moi.









“Moi locked me up for 9 years.





“Remember nobody will lock you in prison for that long without giving you an opportunity to explain yourself and still be your friend.





“That is unforgivable” stated Koigi.





Koigi was first detained between August 9, 1975, and December 12, 1976, by the Kenyatta regime.





He was later detained again from August 5, 1982, to December 12, 1984, when the late Moi succeeded Kenyatta.





Koigi was arrested again and tortured at Nyayo House for 11 days, from October 8, 1990, to October 19, 1990, before he was transferred to Kamiti Maximum Security and kept in solitary confinement from October 19, 1990, to January 19, 1993.





While Koigi was awarded Sh12 million in damages for the suffering he underwent in detention in 1975 and 1982 he has found it hard to forgive Moi even in death.



Watch the video below.



