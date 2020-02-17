Monday February 17,2020- A section of members of Kikuyu community have expressed their anger with Deputy President William Ruto after he personally appeared to confirm that a meeting to defraud foreigners of billions of shillings in a fake arms deal was held in his office for 23 minutes.





The members led by Peter Kimani of Nairobi Business community argued that the DP has been implicated in far too many mega corruption scandals and that his Harambee House Annex office had been reduced to “a den of scammers, thieves and fraudsters”.





On Sunday, Ruto admitted that former Sports Cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa and his accomplices used Harambee Annex to lure their victims, having earlier accused his political rivals of dragging him into the high voltage scandal as part of smear campaign.





“Other than 23 min in Annex, for months, which government offices involved in the 'tender' did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored nonesense in media,” Ruto wrote on Twitter.





Echesa allegedly used the DP’s office to swindle Sh 11 million as brokerage fees from directors of Eco Advanced Technologies Company in the pretext of being in a position to help them win Sh 39 billion arms deal with Ministry of Defence.



