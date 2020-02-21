Saturday, February 22, 2020- Kikuyus are the most populous tribe in the country according to an additional 2019 census report.





In the report that was released on Friday,Kikuyu population stands at 8,148,668 closely followed by Luhyas at 6,823,842.





The Kalenjin community came third with a population of 6,358,113, about 500,000 less than the Luhyas.





Luo and Kamba communities took position four and five with populations of 5,066,966 and 4,663,910 respectively.





The Somalis who have been vocal about their influence on national politics and economic growth, beat the Kisii community to position six by recording 2,780,502.





The Abagusii who have been eyeing the top from a coalition perspective, was listed at position seven with 2,703,235.





Of the most populous urban centres, Nairobi leads with 4.39 million residents, followed by Mombasa at 1.21 million, Nakuru 590,674, Ruiru 490,120 and Eldoret 475,716.



