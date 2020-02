Thursday, February 13, 2020- This Kikuyu lady identified as Diana Irungu has caused a stir on the popular Kilimani Mums facebook group after sharing a photo of what she uses to satisfy her sexual thirst.





Diana doesn’t need any man to quench her sexual thirst. She has a cucumber that she uses anytime she wants to quench her thirst.





And she claims that the cucumber takes her to cloud nine.





See the photo that she shared in the group.









The Kenyan DAILY POST